Clove Health Benefits: What happens when you chew 1 clove daily on an empty stomach? Patanjali expert explains

Cloves have natural antiseptic and pain-relieving properties, often used for dental issues and improving digestion. They are also used in aromatherapy to reduce stress and in cooking for their strong flavour. Scroll down to know how your body changes when you chew 1 clove daily.

Clove Health Benefits: What happens when you chew 1 clove daily on an empty stomach? Patanjali expert explains

Clove, also known as laung in India, is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with tons of health benefits. Whether you consume it after adding to your dishes or chew 1 clove daily on an empty stomach, the benefits your body will enjoy after a certain amount of time are impossible to even guess.

In Patanjali, Ayurvedic experts say that using clove has been an age-old method of treating several types of health complications, including respiratory illnesses, to strengthen immunity against viruses like COVID. But have you ever imagined what may happen in your body when you start to consume 1 raw clove daily on an empty stomach? Let's explore the health benefits of this simple, yet powerful, Ayurvedic habit.

Clove Ayurvedic Health Benefits

Cloves or laung are the dried flower buds of that comes from the botanical species of the Syzygium Aromaticum tree. For over decades, this powerful Ayurvedic herb has been used for treating several types of health conditions, including cancer. Yes, you read that right! Cloves are not just spices; this herb is packed with medicinal benefits that can cure some serious health problems. Here is a detailed list to know:

Helps Boost Digestion

Cloves or laung are great for those who are dealing with severe gastric and other digestive health problems. Consuming this herb daily can improve digestion by stimulating enzyme secretions and increasing digestive motility. As per Ayurveda, chewing cloves daily on an empty stomach can ease flatulence, gastric irritability, dyspepsia, and nausea.

Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Have you been diagnosed with diabetes or high levels of blood sugar? Make cloves a part of your diet. As per Ayurveda, consuming cloves can improve insulin sensitivity and aid in the efficient functioning of insulin.

Helps Boost Immunity

Many suffers from weak immunity, but did you know adding a few cloves into your daily diet routine can help strengthen your body's natural immunity power? According to Ayurveda, eugenol in clove, is very effective against many harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The anti-viral and blood purification potential of clove decreases the toxicity in the blood and increases the resistance against diseases by stimulating white blood cells.

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Cloves are also packed with vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin E, eugenol, flavonoids and gallic acid, which eliminate harmful free radicals from the body. This averts the risk of cancer, bolsters immunity, ensures optimal metabolism and promotes healthy skin and hair.

Ayurvedic Benefits of Cloves

In Ayurveda, cloves (known as Lavangam) are highly valued for their medicinal and therapeutic properties. They are considered a powerful remedy for balancing the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and are widely used in Ayurvedic treatments.

Balances Doshas

Vata: Cloves are warming and help pacify excess Vata, reducing issues like dry skin, constipation, and anxiety. Kapha: Cloves stimulate metabolism and help manage excess Kapha, relieving lethargy and congestion. Pitta: Cloves can balance Pitta when used in moderation, addressing inflammation and digestive discomfort.

Cloves are believed to purify the blood and remove toxins from the body. They are also used in Ayurvedic detox practices to promote liver function.

Best Ways To Consume Clove

Cloves or laung can be consumed in various ways to extract the best health benefits out of them, some of the best ways to consume cloves include:

You can chew one clove daily on an empty stomach. You can take a few cloves, add them to boiling water and strain this herbal drink - its great for boosting your immunity. You can mix clove with honey to fight sore throat and other cough-like problems. You can mix a pinch of clove powder with honey or add it to herbal teas for immune support. This herb can also be added to your dishes to enhance its taste.

Possible Side Effects of Cloves

Consuming excess amount of clove can affect your digestive system, leading to diarrhoea, or other problems such as acidity and bloating.

FAQs Answered

1. What is clove called in India (Hindi)?

In India, clove is known as laung or lavanga. This whole spice is used in traditional desi recipes and is often mixed in the garam masala.

2. Is it safe to consume 1 clove daily?

Yes, consuming 1 clove daily is considered safe. One ca either consume it by chewing it on an empty stomach or after meals, or have it in the powedered form.

3. What are the health benefits of cloves?

From improving oral hygiene, to aiding digestion, reducing inflammation, and boosting antioxidants - clove can do it all.

4. How many cloves should you consume?

For most, 1 2 cloves daily is safe, but excessive consumption should be avoided.

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