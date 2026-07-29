Cinnamon benefits explained: Uses, dosage, side effects and what research says about this spice

Here's cinnamon's health benefits, common uses, safe dosage, possible side effects, and what scientific research says before adding this popular spice to your routine.

Cinnamon benefits

Cinnamon is considered to be the most common spices in the world. It is frequently used in tea and coffee drinks, desserts, and curries to impart a warm, sweet taste, as well as to oatmeal and baked goods. Outside of the kitchen, cinnamon has been used for hundreds of years in traditional medicine, mainly as a cure for digestive and cold or influenza symptoms. In these days it's used for diabetes, heart and weight loss as a natural cure.

Even though the omega gingerol and polyphenols in cinnamon have some antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, experts state that the scientific studies to back up the majority health advantages are still short. Some researchers claim it might provide health benefits; however, it should not be used in place of a recommended medical prescription or healthy diet.

What is cinnamon?

Cinnamon is derived from the inner bark of Trees of the Cinnamomum family. It comes in two forms:

Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum): This version is mild and is known as "true cinnamon" and is also low in coumarin, which, in large amounts, is a naturally occurring compound that can be harmful to the liver.

Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia): This is the prevalent form sold in the world. It may be more flavourful, but it has a lot more coumarin.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), part of the NIH, both varieties have been studied for potential health benefits, although research findings remain mixed.

Nutritional value of cinnamon

Cinnamon is typically taken in minimal amounts, but is thought to have a number of healing plant compounds, including:

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Polyphenol antioxidants

Cinnamaldehyde (its main active compound)

Small amounts of manganese

Calcium

Iron

Dietary fibre

The health benefits of cinnamon are generally attributed to your anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties, instead of its vitamins or minerals.

Potential health benefits of cinnamon

Here are some of the potential health benefits of cinnamon:

May provide antioxidant protection

Cinnamon contains lots of antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage from free radicals. Research in a laboratory setting indicates that cinnamon possesses potent polyphenols which could help to stop oxidative stress.

More research in humans is required to confirm the antioxidant properties of cinnamon over a long term, but a Health-benefits of Ceylon Cinnamon review reported that it has significant antioxidant activity (2016, Health Benefits of Ceylon Cinnamon, Ceylon Medical Journal).

May support blood sugar control

The area of cinnamon research that has been studied the most. There are research studies indicating that cinnamon can slightly reduce fasting blood sugar or improve insulin sensitivity in some people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), but they are small in scope.

The NCCIH says there's no clear evidence of cinnamon being effective in diabetes, however, the evidence in the use of cinnamon supplements is mixed. Diabetics should not discontinue any medicines prescribed for them without consulting their physician.

May support heart health

There are some contradictory studies that have found that cinnamon has a slight effect on reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels. But, results have been mixed. However, a systematic review has seen insufficient evidence of cinnamon being effective in improving heart disease risk factors in clinical practice.

May have antimicrobial properties

In a lab study, it was found that cinnamon oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties owing to the presence of cinnamaldehyde. The effects have primarily been reported on laboratory studies and not sufficient evidence to recommend cinnamon for infections in humans.

Common uses of cinnamon

Here are some of the popular methods consumers employ with cinnamon:

Sprinkle some ground cinnamon over oatmeal or breakfast cereal.

Combine with tea or coffee

Adding it to smoothies

Worsens their health when added to curries and soups.

Make cakes, cookies and breads in the oven

Toppings include a variety of fruits and yoghurt, though it can be dusted over meals in general.

Cinnamon can also be found in capsules, extracts and as cinnamon essential oil but only after medical advice.

How much cinnamon is safe?

There are no established daily recommended intake for cinnamon. The NCCIHsays that even in the normal way of cooking, cinnamon is safe for most healthy adults. There has been a widespread use of in many clinical studies:

1 6 grams of cinnamon powder daily

Typically for the first 6 weeks of life, but may be as long as 12 weeks.

But, professionals don't suggest high dosage cinnamon supplements for extended periods without consulting a health care worker. Ceylon cinnamon has less coumarin than the other versions, making it generally safer to consume for those who do use cinnamon on a regular basis.

Possible side effects of cinnamon

Cinnamon may be safe for use as a food coloring, but too much can bring side effects.

Liver damage

Cassia cinnamon is rich in coumarin which can be toxic if taken on a regular basis and with high dosages, particularly liver disease patients.

Allergic reactions

Some people may experience:

Mouth irritation

Skin rash

Swelling

Contact dermatitis

Digestive discomfort

Large amounts of cinnamon supplements may lead to:

Stomach upset

Nausea

Heartburn

Medication interactions

Blood-thinning medications

Diabetes medicines

Some of the medicines that are metabolized by your liver

Those who are consuming prescription drugs who want to begin consuming cinnamon via supplements should just ask their health care provider for advice.

Who should be careful with cinnamon?

Health authorities recommend being extra careful for:

Those suffering from liver disease People who use blood thinners Individuals using a diabetes drug] Women who are pregnant or nursing who are thinking about taking supplements Persons who intend to use high dosages of cinnamon extracts for a long duration

Other than the usual precautions associated with its use in food, supplements of cinnamon should be used under medical supervision.

What does current research say?

Even though it's very popular, researchers say people need to be careful about the hype surrounding its health benefits. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH/NCCIH) recommends that there is not enough evidence to support using cinnamon to treat any particular health condition, like diabetes and weight loss. Some studies indicate slight improvements, however the data is conflicting and is attributed to various species, doses and preparations of cinnamon. Further increased quality of clinical trials is needed.

Otherwise, systematic reviews in peer-reviewed journals indicate that cinnamon is promising, but is not recommended as a "one size fits all" solution for chronic diseases at this time,

Cinnamon is a healthy spice containing good level of antioxidants, used to flavour food. It could slightly lower blood sugar levels, inflammation and heart health, however, the evidence is not conclusive. The experts from the NIH's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health encourage people not to consider cinnamon as a diabetic or heart health alternative to proven medical practices or treatments for any other health condition.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.