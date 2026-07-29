Cinnamon benefits explained: Uses, dosage, side effects and what research says about this spice

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : July 29, 2026 3:06 PM IST
Cinnamon is considered to be the most common spices in the world. It is frequently used in tea and coffee drinks, desserts, and curries to impart a warm, sweet taste, as well as to oatmeal and baked goods. Outside of the kitchen, cinnamon has been used for hundreds of years in traditional medicine, mainly as a cure for digestive and cold or influenza symptoms. In these days it's used for diabetes, heart and weight loss as a natural cure.
Even though the omega gingerol and polyphenols in cinnamon have some antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, experts state that the scientific studies to back up the majority health advantages are still short. Some researchers claim it might provide health benefits; however, it should not be used in place of a recommended medical prescription or healthy diet.
Cinnamon is derived from the inner bark of Trees of the Cinnamomum family. It comes in two forms:
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), part of the NIH, both varieties have been studied for potential health benefits, although research findings remain mixed.
Cinnamon is typically taken in minimal amounts, but is thought to have a number of healing plant compounds, including:
The health benefits of cinnamon are generally attributed to your anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties, instead of its vitamins or minerals.
Here are some of the potential health benefits of cinnamon:
Cinnamon contains lots of antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage from free radicals. Research in a laboratory setting indicates that cinnamon possesses potent polyphenols which could help to stop oxidative stress.
More research in humans is required to confirm the antioxidant properties of cinnamon over a long term, but a Health-benefits of Ceylon Cinnamon review reported that it has significant antioxidant activity (2016, Health Benefits of Ceylon Cinnamon, Ceylon Medical Journal).
The area of cinnamon research that has been studied the most. There are research studies indicating that cinnamon can slightly reduce fasting blood sugar or improve insulin sensitivity in some people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), but they are small in scope.
The NCCIH says there's no clear evidence of cinnamon being effective in diabetes, however, the evidence in the use of cinnamon supplements is mixed. Diabetics should not discontinue any medicines prescribed for them without consulting their physician.
There are some contradictory studies that have found that cinnamon has a slight effect on reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels. But, results have been mixed. However, a systematic review has seen insufficient evidence of cinnamon being effective in improving heart disease risk factors in clinical practice.
In a lab study, it was found that cinnamon oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties owing to the presence of cinnamaldehyde. The effects have primarily been reported on laboratory studies and not sufficient evidence to recommend cinnamon for infections in humans.
Here are some of the popular methods consumers employ with cinnamon:
Cinnamon can also be found in capsules, extracts and as cinnamon essential oil but only after medical advice.
There are no established daily recommended intake for cinnamon. The NCCIHsays that even in the normal way of cooking, cinnamon is safe for most healthy adults. There has been a widespread use of in many clinical studies:
But, professionals don't suggest high dosage cinnamon supplements for extended periods without consulting a health care worker. Ceylon cinnamon has less coumarin than the other versions, making it generally safer to consume for those who do use cinnamon on a regular basis.
Cinnamon may be safe for use as a food coloring, but too much can bring side effects.
Cassia cinnamon is rich in coumarin which can be toxic if taken on a regular basis and with high dosages, particularly liver disease patients.
Some people may experience:
Large amounts of cinnamon supplements may lead to:
Those who are consuming prescription drugs who want to begin consuming cinnamon via supplements should just ask their health care provider for advice.
Health authorities recommend being extra careful for:
Other than the usual precautions associated with its use in food, supplements of cinnamon should be used under medical supervision.
Even though it's very popular, researchers say people need to be careful about the hype surrounding its health benefits. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH/NCCIH) recommends that there is not enough evidence to support using cinnamon to treat any particular health condition, like diabetes and weight loss. Some studies indicate slight improvements, however the data is conflicting and is attributed to various species, doses and preparations of cinnamon. Further increased quality of clinical trials is needed.
Otherwise, systematic reviews in peer-reviewed journals indicate that cinnamon is promising, but is not recommended as a "one size fits all" solution for chronic diseases at this time,
Cinnamon is a healthy spice containing good level of antioxidants, used to flavour food. It could slightly lower blood sugar levels, inflammation and heart health, however, the evidence is not conclusive. The experts from the NIH's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health encourage people not to consider cinnamon as a diabetic or heart health alternative to proven medical practices or treatments for any other health condition.
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