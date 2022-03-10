Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment: Punarnava, Gokhuru and Others Ayurvedic Herbs That May Help Prevent Kidney Damage

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment: Punarnava, Gokhuru and Others Ayurvedic Herbs That May Help, Prevent Kidney Damage

Chronic kidney disease also called chronic kidney failure is the condition in which there is a gradual loss of kidney function.

Chronic kidney diseases can be painful both physically and mentally. Kidneys are the two small organs located on either side of the spine, below the ribs. These two organs play the primary roles in helping the body flush out the toxins. However, kidneys are also prone to many forms of diseases, One of them is chronic kidney disease.

Kidneys help the body in filtering out the wastes and excess fluids from the blood, which are then removed through the urine. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a serious progressive medical condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function, usually accompanied by other comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, heart failure, and stroke) and diabetes, eventually leading to kidney failure. According to the experts, advanced chronic kidney disease can cause dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes to build up in your body, which majorly impacts the functioning of the kidneys, and thus the body is left with health conditions.

Ayurvedic Treatment For Kidney Diseases

The latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, at least 15 per cent of people are suffering from CKD. In India, the figure is around 40 per cent of the total population with rising diabetes and high blood pressure adding to the woes. Treatment has become a challenge during Covid times, say, doctors, adding that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), CKD is becoming one of the leading causes of death globally.

However, this chronic kidney disease can be easily managed by detecting and managing its primary cause, i.e., treating diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney stones, etc. Today, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, we look at some of the ayurvedic treatment options available for treating this condition.

Ayurveda is an ancient Hindu medicinal practice for managing your health ailments. It is based on the theory that a balance between mind, body, and spirit leads to good health. According to the experts, time-tested Ayurvedic herbs like 'Punarnava', 'Gokhuru' and 'Varuna' can be saviours for patients with chronic kidney disease, which has seen a rise due to various reasons. Vouching for these herbs, Professor K N Dwivedi, Dean, Faculty of Ayurveda, Banaras Hindy University (BHU) called them life-saver for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients as they can help rejuvenate the cells of damaged kidneys. "NEERI-KFT is one such ayurvedic drug based on such kidney-friendly medicinal plants like Punarnava, Ashwagandha, and Guduchi having anti-oxidants properties," he said.

While well-known diuretic herbs like 'Varuna' is a good blood purifier that helps to maintain homeostasis, 'Gokhuru' is beneficial in rejuvenating kidney nephrons, he said, adding that several patients have found such formulations beneficial.

You may like to read

(With inputs from Agencies)