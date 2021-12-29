Chia Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Chia Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Chia seeds are highly nutritious and can work wonders for your health. Here are some of the health benefits of chia seeds that you should know about.

Chia seeds are edible seeds from the Salvia hispanica plant, a member of the mint family. These seeds are also known as Salba chia or Mexican chia, native to Mexico and Guatemala. These tiny dark seeds are nutrient-dense meals high in omega-3 fatty acids and other important bioactive compounds. Consumption of chia seeds may have health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation, and improving digestion.

Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are loaded with many nutrients and offer many health benefits; here are six top benefits of chia seeds you should learn about:

Highly nutritious: Rich in calcium, manganese, magnesium, selenium, copper, iron and more, chia seeds are packed with nutrients. In addition, they are an incredible source of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps fight free radicals and mitigates the risk of heart disease , cancer and many inflammatory conditions.

Good for weight loss: Did you know that 1 ounce (28.3495 grams) of chia seeds contains 39 per cent of your daily fibre? When you eat these seeds, the soluble fibre absorbs water, causing them to expand in your stomach and increase your feeling of fullness. As a result, chia seeds can help you maintain a healthy weight by making you feel fuller despite eating less.

Lowers heart disease risk: Chia seeds help you avoid various illnesses, including heart disease. The seeds are also high in fibre, which can help lower blood pressure and, as a result, minimise your risk of heart disease.

Important for bone health: Chia seeds are rich in magnesium and phosphorus - two elements that are important for bone health. A single ounce of the seeds also offers 18 per cent of your daily calcium requirement, which is essential for bone, muscle, and nerve health. Chia seeds provide more calcium than dairy products when measured gramme per gramme.

Controls blood sugar levels: High blood sugar levels might be a problem for people with diabetes . High fasting blood sugar levels are linked to an increased risk of various issues, including heart disease. So it is essential to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Some animal studies suggest that chia seeds in your diet can help you maintain your blood sugar levels due to their high content of essential nutrients like fibre. However, more human research is required to know for sure.

Reduces inflammation: Chronic inflammation has been linked to diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer . Caffeic acid, contained in chia seeds, is an antioxidant that can aid the body combat inflammation. In addition, inflammatory indicators, which frequently signal an inflammatory condition, may be reduced by eating chia seeds regularly.

Side Effects Of Chia Seeds

Although chia seeds have a lot of health benefits, eating too many of them can cause problems:

Consuming too many chia seeds can induce constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, and gas due to their high fibre content. People with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's disease, need to be extra careful as eating chia seeds may also be exacerbated by chia seeds.

Chia seeds absorb water and swell, becoming gelatinous in the process. Dry chia seeds can become lodged in your throat and cause choking. Soak the seeds for 5 to 10 minutes before using them to prevent this risk.

Chia seeds can help lower blood sugar levels and blood pressure. If you have diabetes or hypertension and are on medication, consuming too many chia seeds can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar and blood pressure, leading to other health problems.

Chia seeds allergies are uncommon; however, they occur in some instances. Vomiting, diarrhoea, and itching of the tongue or lips are signs of awareness.

Note: The article does not contain all the possible side effects of chia seeds. People suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before changing their diet.

You may like to read