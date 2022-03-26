Centre To Support Study On Efficacy Of Ayurveda In The Management Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis mainly attacks the joints.

The centre has also come forward to fund the first ever multi centric phase III clinical trial on the efficacy of Ayurveda treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis

AVP Research Foundation in collaboration with the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda (CCRAS) would be conducting the first ever multi centric phase III clinical trial on the efficacy of Ayurveda in the management of rheumatoid arthritis. The centre has also come forward to fund the study.

In this regard, AVP Research Foundation, a research institution under The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd and Central Council for Research in Ayurveda (CCRAS), under Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, recently signed a MoU.

Apart from AVP Research Foundation at Coimbatore, Coimbatore AVP Hospital, Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders, Bengaluru and Raja Ramdeo Anandilala Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cancer, Mumbai will be the clinical sites of the study.

Globally renowned rheumatologist Dr. Daniel Furst, currently the Director of Clinical Research at Arthritis Association of South California (AASC), would be mentoring the study.

In connection with this trial, Dr. Furst, recently arrived at Coimbatore to train the investigators from three centers on the conduct of the study adhering to the gold standards of clinical research, thus enabling globalization of Ayurveda. The training was conducted at the Ayurvedic Trust Campus on 8th and 9th of March 2022.

Ayurvedic treatment for arthritis

This multi centric phase III clinical trial is a follow-up of the earlier pilot study conducted by AVP in 2003. In 2003, the institute received a grant from the National Institutes of Health, USA, through the University of Washington, Seattle to conduct a clinical trial comparing the efficacy and safety of classical Ayurvedic treatment and standard Allopathic treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

The outcome of the previous study was published in leading research journals like Annals of Rheumatic Diseases and Journal of Clinical Rheumatology (JCR). The paper published in JCR also won the prestigious European Society of Integrative Medicine "Award for Excellence in Integrative Medicine Research". In addition, the study was recommended as a blueprint for future studies on Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) by Dr. Edzard Ernst, a vehement critic of CAM.

In February, the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati and College of Veterinary Science (CVSC), Guwahati also signed a bipartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Shunthi Guggulu for treating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis through experimental animal models.

Shunthi Guggulu (AYUSH-SG) is an Ayurveda formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for management of rheumatoid arthritis, through clinical studies.

The CARI said in a press release that their study will pave the way for further study of the drug to treat arthritis in humans.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune, which occurs when your immune system attacks healthy cells in your body by mistake. It mainly attacks the joints, and causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in your joints.