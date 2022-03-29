Centre Launches Ayush Dietary Advisory for Children, Pregnant Women And Lactating Mothers

The Ayush Ministry is implementing National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments for overall promotion and development of AYUSH systems of medicine.

Ministry of Ayush is working in convergence with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to realize the ultimate goal of "Suposhit Bharat" (nourished India), union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha today.

For the same, the Ayush Ministry is promoting Ayush-based diet and lifestyle. Sonowal informed the Upper House that the centre has launched a composite nutritional guideline as "Ayush Dietary Advisory for Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" to improve nutritional outcomes in children, pregnant women and lactating mothers with Ayush practices and principles.

In addition, he mentioned that the Ayush Ministry has provided inputs to the Department of Food and Public Distribution in revision of nutritional standards fixed under Schedule II of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

National AYUSH Mission

Sonowal also informed the Rajya Sabha that the Ayush Ministry is implementing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments for overall promotion and development of AYUSH systems of medicine.

Under NAM, State/UT Governments are being provided financial assistance to for different activities including operationalization of Ayush Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs). At Ayush HWCs, a holistic wellness model based on principles and practices of AYUSH system of medicine is being established focusing on preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative healthcare including promotion of AYUSH in lifestyle.

Further, he said, under AYURVIDYA component of NAM, there is a provision for promotion of healthy lifestyle and integrative diet education encompassing dietary principles from AYUSH System for school children.

Also, under AYUSH Gram component of NAM, AYUSH based lifestyles are promoted through behavioral change communication, training of village health workers towards identification and use of local medicinal herbs and provision of AYUSH health services, he added.