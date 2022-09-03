CCRAS Launces New Student Fellowship Program ‘SPARK’ To Support Innovative Research In Ayurveda

Selected Ayurveda students will be offered a financial support of Rs.50,000 under the CCRAS 'SPARK' fellowship program.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has started a new initiative to encourage innovative research in Ayurveda. It has introduced the Studentship Program for Ayurveda Research Ken (SPARK) to support the research efforts of Ayurveda students studying in Ayurveda colleges in the country.

Sh. Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari, Chairman, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) unveiled the fellowship scheme as well as the application portal on Friday at Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Bhubaneswar.

Among other dignitaries, the event was attended by Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director-cum-Vice Chancellor In-Charge, National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur and Prof. R.N. Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, Dr. Sulochana Bhatt, Director, CARI, Bengaluru, Dr. M.M.Rao, Director, CARI, Bhubaneswar.

Expectations from the SPARK Program

The primary objective of SPARK program is to help Ayurveda students develop an acumen for research and to further support and incentivise their research ideas, said Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS.

Prof. Acharya also added that the Council is promoting quality research activity in Ayurveda and allied sciences by collaborating with premiere academic research institutions within and outside of the country such as IIT, ICMR, ICAR, JNU, BHU, AIIMS.

He further informed that CCRAS is currently working with leading research institutions at Romania, Germany, Israel, USA, Canada and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on research and development projects, and the Council has also established Ayurveda Chair in 11 countries.

Sh. Pramod Kumar Pathak lauded the efforts of CCRAS and stated that the SPARK Program will help promote evidence-based scientific research in the field of traditional medicine by supporting the innovative ideas of young Ayurveda students.

How to get the benefits of SPARK program

This program aims to support the research ideas of young undergraduate students enrolled in Ayurveda Colleges across India, asserted Dr. Adarsh Kumar, Assistant Director (Ayurveda), CCRAS.

According to him, the application process for fellowship scheme will be completely online through the portal www.spark.ccras.nic.in.

Interested students can submit their research proposals through this portal. The proposals will be evaluated by eminent experts and reviewers, and the selected fellows will be offered a financial support of Rs.50,000 under the fellowship, he added.

Initially there will be total 100 seats per session For further details, one can check the program portal.