CARI Study To Evaluate Safety And Efficacy Of Shunthi Guggulu For Treating Arthritis

MoU signed between CARI and CVSC at Guwahati .

Shunthi Guggulu (AYUSH-SG) is an Ayurveda formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences for management of rheumatoid arthritis.

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati and College of Veterinary Science (CVSC), Guwahati on Thursday signed a bipartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a study on Shunthi Guggulu. The project will scientifically validate safety and efficacy of the Ayurvedic formulations for treating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis through experimental animal models. This will pave the way for further study of the drug to treat arthritis in humans, CARI said in a press release.

Shunthi Guggulu (AYUSH-SG) is an Ayurveda formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for management of rheumatoid arthritis, through clinical studies.

Dr Dinesh Baruah, Assistant Director (In-charge), CARI, Guwahati and Dr B. N. Saikia, Dean of College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati along with senior officials from both the institutions were present at the event.

The CARI is an autonomous body under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and the CVSC is under the Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Baruah said, "This initiative will tremendously boost the vision of Hon'ble Union Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and will be a step towards taking Ayurveda to the grassroots. With the completion of the study, people will receive a scientifically proven Ayurvedic medicine which will increase acceptance of Ayurveda among the masses."

Heads of both the organisations expressed their gratitude towards the Union Government and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and hoped that the initiative will provide great opportunities to the new age researchers.

New Building for Panchkarma at CARI

Recently, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stones for setting up a Panchakarma Block at CARI in Borsajai and a Panchakarma Centre of Excellence at State Ayurveda College in Jalukbari. The new buildings will be built at a cost of 20 crores.

In addition to the proposed Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma at the State Ayurvedic College, the Ministry of AYUSH announced that the State Ayurvedic Pharmacy will also be upgraded under Ayurswastha Yojana. The total of cost of these initiatives is pegged at 10 crore.

The Panchakarma Block at CARI will be a G+2 building, and the Pharmacology & Chemistry Laboratories will be a G+3 building. The total cost for these two buildings will be 10 crore.

The new buildings for Panchkarma will help in providing world class training course for skill development. The pharmacology & chemistry building at CARI will help in pre-clinical experimental procedures, drugs standardisation, chemical testing for any herb, animal related toxicology report, etc. This is the first of its kind facility is the Northeast, the Ministry stated in its release.