Can Hemp Help Reverse Lifestyle Sleep Disorders?

The use of hemp in treating sleep disorders is still up for debate, but initial studies point to its growing relevance in the promotion of healthy sleeping patterns.

India is the second most sleep-deprived nation in the world, according to Fitbit's 2019 study which analysed 10.5 billion sleeping nights of individuals across the world. It also highlighted that Indians only get 77 minutes of REM sleep (deep sleep where dreams happen) on average, which is one of the lowest in the world. Lifestyle sleep disorders like sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome and disturbed sleep are hence on the rise, globally and in the country. In India specifically, another research (Onmanorama, 2022) found that 55 per cent of Indian adults face trouble sleeping at least three nights a week. The causes for these can be many - medical, environmental, and physical - but they all lead to a negative impact on one's quality of life and can lead to effects such as irritability, mood swings, tiredness, and lack of concentration, among others.

Good sleep is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. When the body is asleep, it gives the brain time to heal and the body to repair itself. This leads people to seek out various supplements, medications, and therapies to achieve good sleep health. The use of hemp (Vijaya) is also considered a sustainable, non-toxic alternative to various sleep medications. Many peer studies and medical researches point to Cannabidiol's (CBD), a naturally occurring component in the plant, effectiveness in helping with sleeping disorders. A study conducted by Bombay Hemp Study (BOHECO) and published in International Ayurvedic Medical Journal, India in 2022, revealed that the use of hemp had a positive overall effect on sleep management. Out of the total respondents in the study, 90 per cent of the participants reported that they slept deeply while 74 per cent reported a significant improvement in their sleep.

How hemp helps in treating sleep disorders

Hemp's use in medicinal formulations is a growing trend in the health industry. The plant is brimming with a variety of nutritional and healing properties, which are now being recognised as an organic alternative. Indian scriptures too, like the Rigveda, have mentions of Vijaya being utilised for preventing and treating ailments. Many people suffer from the misconception that using the plant will lead to intoxication, which is untrue. Hemp only has 0.3 per cent or lesser presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive chemical associated with inducing a 'high' effect in the plant.

The reason behind hemp's increasing adoption with respect to treating lifestyle sleep issues is due to its multifaceted healing capabilities with the body's Endocannabinoid system (ECS). Present in all of our bodies, the ECS is a neurological network that is responsible for regulating various bodily functions like mood, pain, emotions, sleep, etc. While our bodies produce some amount of endocannabinoids, external consumption of cannabinoids like CBD can support the ECS, hence making hemp effective in treating sleep ailments. Another way that hemp can indirectly contribute to sleep regulation is by its effect on the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls the circadian rhythm (24-hour sleep cycles) of our sleep-wake cycles.

In India especially, it has been noticed that most people regard anxiety, pain, medical issues, stress, among others, as reasons for disturbed sleep. Research on hemp's role in regulating sleep is still nascent but it can definitely ease anxiety, and pain, and provide therapeutic benefits, factors that can lead to a healthy sleep pattern. Below are some causes of sleeplessness that can be alleviated by the use of hemp:

Insomnia

According to a 2022 study conducted by Wakefit.co, one in four Indians think they suffer from insomnia. Hemp can provide ease and comfort to people suffering from insomnia, a condition where it is hard to fall and stay asleep as it indirectly works on the hypothalamus. Furthermore, CBD can suppress dysregulated cycle of stress hormone overactivation, which can help people relieve their stress and fall asleep quicker.

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Circadian rhythm disorders occur when the body's internal clock is misaligned with one's environment. This is a very common disorder and is on the rise because of unhealthy sleeping habits, work and travel, or the use of mobile phones at night. Aging and genetics are also often associated with this disorder. Initial researches point to the fact that hemp can improve both the quality and quantity of sleep, as it ensures the body progresses through the normal stages of sleep and REM sleep without undue interruption.

Anxiety and Stress

The use of hemp to treat anxiety and stress is strongly backed by research. CBD in the plant activates the ECS in our bodies to help repress stressful memories and, consequently, facilitate sleep. Since anxiety and stress are factors that can lead to trouble falling asleep, hemp products can prove useful here. A 2019 study by Research substantiates this. The study uncovered that 79 per cent of total patients reported lower anxiety levels and 68 per cent reported better sleep after one month of consuming one tablet of CBD a day. A recently concluded study by Bombay Hemp Company was also fruitful in proving that hemp led to better stress management in individuals, with 63 per cent respondents saying they felt a marked improvement in their stress levels.

Pain

Many times, sleep is elusive to people who suffer from physical pain caused by medical ailments. CBD is an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and analgesic and helps in pain management by acting on a variety of biological processes in the body. Moreover, it increases the body's levels of anandamide, a compound associated with regulating pain, helping reduce pain and improving one's mood.

It is always advisable to consult a doctor before consuming hemp. The usage of hemp is legal in India and can be a lasting way to treat sleep disorders. It can become your sustainable, plant-based option over conventional treatments for healthy and holistic living.

Dr. Harshad Jain, B.A.M.S, M.D (Ayu.), Ayurvedic Medical Practitioner, BOHECO, has over 7 years of clinical practice experience and 4 years of research experience. He also currently owns a clinic in Mumbai's Bhayander area. Dr. Harshad specialises in treating serious medical illnesses like arthritis, varicose veins, skin conditions, Parkinson's disease, and diabetes. He has training in medical cannabis regimens, which can significantly improve patients' quality of life as they undergo traditional medication for serious chronic disorders.