Can Ayurveda help you live longer? Doctors explain 5 daily habits for better health

What is the secret to a long and healthy life? Ayurvedic expert helps you understand the top 5 daily lifestyle habits that can change everything.

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu

Modern medicine is increasingly shifting its focus from treating diseases to preventing them. Interestingly, many doctors today are also recommending time-tested Ayurvedic lifestyle practices that promote better sleep, healthier digestion, stress management, and overall well-being. Rooted in a 5,000-year-old Indian tradition, Ayurveda emphasises prevention through simple daily habits rather than waiting for illness to develop.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director Dr Basu Eye Care Centre, shared 5 Ayurvedic lifestyle changes that more and more physicians are endorsing for longevity and well-being.

1. Follow a Dinacharya (Daily Routine)

Dinacharya is a well-planned daily regimen that follows the natural rhythms of the body and is of great importance in Ayurveda. Dincharya includes basics like waking up before sunrise and oral cleanliness by tongue scraping and oil massage (abhyanga). Today's doctors say it simply: going to bed and waking up at the same time every day keeps your body's internal clock on track, which helps balance hormones, improves digestion, and keeps your mind clear. When there is a predictable pattern, stress on the neurological system is lessened. Both ancient writings and modern studies agree on this.

2. Eat According to Your Body Type and the Season

According to Ayurveda, people can be divided as per their three doshas Vata, Pitta and Kapha and each of them requires a different diet. Ayurveda says forget diet trends that suit everybody and eat warm, freshly cooked, seasonal cuisine that fits your constitution. More and more doctors are calling for mindful eating: eating deliberately, not overeating, and eating at regular times. This is also supported by modern nutritional science. Modern nutritional science supports this also. Eating at irregular times and relying on processed food can lead to health problems, while eating fresh, seasonal, home-style food helps keep your gut healthy and your energy steady throughout the day.

3. Give Sleep Priority (Nidra)

As per Ayurveda, sleep is a key factor to be considered, along with the other two being diet and the proper use of energy. Good sleep hygiene includes going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, avoiding large meals and gadgets before bed, and creating a calm sleep environment. Doctors worldwide are now focusing on sleep hygiene as an important, and often missed, element in preventing heart disease, obesity and cognitive decline. The Ayurvedic focus on harmonising sleep with natural light cycles fits well with current advice from sleep experts.

4. Practice Yoga and Pranayama for Mind-Body Balance

Movement and breathwork are one and the same in Ayurvedic philosophy. Doing yoga asanas helps your body become more flexible and stronger, while breathing exercises help in the wellness of the nervous system and enhance lung capacity. Doctors say 30 minutes of movement and breathing exercises a day could lower blood pressure, ease anxiety and boost cardiovascular health. This slower, focused movement as opposed to just high-intensity workouts helps long-term joint health and stress reduction, especially as individuals age.

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5. Manage Stress Through Mindfulness and Self-Care

Mental and emotional balance is a key aspect of physical health in Ayurveda, and it suggests doing things like meditating, being outside in nature, and self-massaging to help soothe the mind. Modern medicine today recognizes chronic stress as a key cause of hypertension, diabetes and reduced immunity. Doctors often advocate unplugging regularly from digital gadgets, journaling or mindfulness activities, and these are ideas Ayurveda has been championed for millennia under the heading of mental discipline and self-care.

A Timeless Approach to Modern Wellness

What makes these Ayurvedic principles compelling is how seamlessly they align with contemporary medical advice. Doctors today aren't necessarily prescribing ancient remedies, but they are recognizing that consistent routines, mindful eating, quality sleep, movement, and stress management form the foundation of a long, disease-free life. Therefore, combining traditional wisdom with modern medicine gives a simple, practical way for anyone to start taking better care of their health today.

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