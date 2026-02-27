Burning Urination? Ayurvedic Doctor Shares 5 Powerful Herbs For Instant Relief From UTI And Urinary Infections

Struggling with painful urination or recurring UTIs? An Ayurvedic expert suggests five natural herbs that may help soothe urinary infections and support faster recovery.

Burning urine is a common problem. Everyone experiences burning urine at some point in their lives. This is one of the most common problems in women. Most women experience burning urine due to a UTI (urinary tract infection). While burning urine should not be ignored, a doctor should be consulted immediately. However, you can take some Ayurvedic herbs to soothe burning urine. These herbs are effective in relieving digestive and urinary problems.

5 Powerful Herbs For Instant Relief From Burning Urination

According to the Ayurvedic doctor Dr Shrey Sharma, Ramhans Charitable Hospital, Sirsa, here are the 5 powerful herbs that can provide instant relief from burning urination:

Gokshura For Burning Urination

If you experience a burning sensation while urinating, you can consume the herb gokshura. Gokshura is an herb that helps soothe the burning sensation and irritation of urination. You can consume gokshura and honey mixed. Take a glass of milk and add a teaspoon of honey and a little gokshura. Drink this milk before bedtime. This will relieve body weakness and provide relief from urinary problems.

Punarnava For Urinary Tract Health

Punarnava is an Ayurvedic herb that can help soothe burning sensation during urination. Punarnava has diuretic and antibacterial properties, which help heal infections. This herb is especially known for its kidney and liver health, and for reducing inflammation. This herb can also be used to detoxify the body. To soothe burning sensation during urination, you can take 1-3 grams of its powder mixed with lukewarm water or honey.

Triphala To Reduce Infection And Constipation

Triphala is an Ayurvedic herb used in Ayurveda to treat many diseases. You can consume Triphala powder to soothe burning sensation during urination. To do this, take a glass of lukewarm water and mix Triphala powder in it. Drink this water every morning or evening. This will help reduce infection and provide relief from burning sensation and irritation during urination. Eating Triphala powder can also relieve constipation.

Khus Root Water For Cooling Effect

The khus root has a very cooling effect. If you experience burning sensation while urinating, you can drink khus root water. To do this, soak the khus root in water. Drink this water in the morning, or you can prepare khus water for the entire day. Drinking khus root water can provide immediate relief from burning sensation and also alleviate acidity.

You may like to read

Varun Herb For Kidney Stones And Urinary Problems

Varuna herb is primarily used to treat kidney stones and urinary problems. You can consume 1-3 grams of Varuna powder with lukewarm water. If desired, you can also add honey to this water. A decoction of Varuna bark is also beneficial for health. To soothe burning sensation during urination, extract juice from fresh leaves, add honey and drink it.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.