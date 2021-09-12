Bring Back Balance In Your Life With The Help Of Ayurveda: Try Pranayama, Marma Therapy And More

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, it is time to get rid of all the negativity that came with the pandemic. Ayurvedacharya Dr Chauhan reveals how you can do so.

With the world emerging from the spectre of the pandemic, things are gradually beginning to get back to the way they were. Cities have unlocked and the pace is picking up. But the last year has thrown most of our daily lives off track, due to which our lives have become unbalanced. This is due to the extreme change in our lifestyles and the considerable degree of fear, worry and concern it has triggered in our minds. All these things are bound to negatively affect our body, mind, and soul. Anxiousness and nervousness seem to have gone up over the last year. This makes it imperative for us to reverse these effects, to get back our health. The need to return to balance is not anymore, a choice but a necessity. Now is the time for us to reclaim the balance using the ancient science of Ayurveda.

The way to do this is through awareness, action and advocacy and Ayurveda can help us do so. There are several practices in Ayurveda that can be incorporated into daily lifestyle to bring back balance in life.

Pranayama

Pranayama is the yogic practice of focusing on your breath and practicing it helps calm your mind and boosts concentration too. Daily practice of pranayama for just 15 minutes helps strengthen the lungs and improves your breathing and has a positive effect on your nervous system, heart rate, respiration, and blood pressure.

We should use pranayama to help restore balance in our lives. Every negative energy present there in the universe has equivalent positive energy to balance it, and pranayama is one of the ways to counter the effects of negative energies that have affected us all this while.

Walking

Walking is one of the most simple and effective exercises to improve our health- they say a walk outside brings the mind back home. A 'walk of wellbeing' will help improve blood circulation, enhance sleep quality, strengthen muscles and joints and a lot more. Of course, we need to keep in mind that all COVID-19 protocols are followed while we go for a walk in parks, backyards or places away from crowds.

Marma

Marma therapy is an integral aspect of Ayurveda which restores your health by cleansing blocked channels or energy. Marma in Sanskrit means the secret or the essence. In order to reclaim the balance, you can use marma therapy to calm the mind and invoke prana (life) in you. The human body has 107 marma points that are crucial to maintaining the delicate balance of your mind, body and soul.

Sleep

We often overlook and dismiss the benefits of what a good 7 to 8 hours of sleep can give us. Sleep is an unsung hero, which deserves a lot of credit as it not only affects your mood but heals you from within, which in turn heals your soul and energy. We can reclaim the balance by having a sound sleep every day. If we don't get enough rest daily then our mind and body will not be able to function at their optimum best. Hence, it is imperative that we fix regular sleep timings for ourselves. It is always advised to sleep early and wake up early for best results.

Diet

Diet is another integral factor in our health. A healthy, flavourful meal can do much more than just satiate your hunger. It helps trigger multisensory experiences and even contribute to your moods. Make yourself a flavourful meal and reclaim the balance. In order to get the maximum nutritional benefits from your meals, you should consume fresh, homemade food and avoid eating cold, stale food. The practice of using the microwave to constantly reheat our food items should be kept to a minimum.

(This article is authored by Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda. Dr Chauhan is also an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurvedacharya)