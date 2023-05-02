Brewing Happiness: How Tea Can Boost Your Mental Health

Regular consumption of tea can support your mental health. But not every tea can benefit your mental health. Here are teas that can help improve mental health.

Stress has become a common topic in everyday conversations, and people struggle to find ways to deal with it. However, before searching for solutions, it is essential to realise that mental health is equally as important as physical health. By prioritising mental well-being, we can effectively manage stress with simple and consistent practices such as meditation, exercising, taking a short vacation, and enjoying a cup of freshly brewed tea.

Tea is known to offer numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, heart health, and weight loss. However, what few people realise is that regular consumption of tea can also support mental health. Tea contains antioxidants that help remove toxins from the body, preventing oxidative stress and protecting mental well-being.

But, does every tea help to boost our mental stress?

The answer is no, not every tea can help if consumed every day. When choosing a tea to boost mental health, one needs to check if it contains caffeine. If yes, then limit consumption, as it can affect the mind's alertness and thinking. However, herbal tea works best because it consists of herbs, aroma, and distinctive flavours that can uplift mood and calm the mind.

Teas that can help improve mental health

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is one of the most highly consumed teas. It not only consists of a mesmerising aroma, but it also helps to reduce stress and anxiety levels. It is also believed that the regular consumption of Chamomile tea for five years can relapse stress and anxiety. It relaxes the mind which can help with positive thinking and productivity.

Ashwagandha Tea

Ashwagandha already has countless health benefits, but it can also help with the brain's functioning and reduce the symptoms of stress and anxiety. Ashwagandha is a herb, and consumption of this tea assists our body to remove toxins which can cause an increase in stress levels. Now, this tea variant is also available in the form of tea bags.

Lemon and Mint Tea

Additionally, lemon and Mint tea are also the tea variants which help with their citric flavour and pleasant fragrance to reduce insomnia. Sleeplessness results in mental health issues and risks stress and anxiety. And this tea can help out by increasing the GABA levels in the body which can help relax the mind to sleep.

Moringa Turmeric Tea

Moringa turmeric tea fosters enormous health benefits and makes a positive impact on the mind. Fine green tea perfectly blended with the goodness of moringa, turmeric and ashwagandha enhances memory and concentration. The tea has vibrant gold liquor that offers a majestic aroma and soul-soothing taste.

There is a wide variety of tea available in the market to boost mental health. Green tea with no caffeine can also benefit if consumed occasionally and other herbal teas such as Lavender, peppermint and rose as per the taste and preference.

This article is written by Rajeev Baid - Founder & Managing Director, Chai Chun.

