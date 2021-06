In the wake of the Covid 19 outbreak, Ayurveda experts have been recommending several measures for boosting immunity and maintaining optimum health such as drinking Kadha and turmeric milk. Apart from these herbal drinks, people are also trying various homemade concoctions to fight Covid-19 infection. But one should be cautious about the quantity to be consumed as too much Kadha and other herbal drinks may have adverse health effects. Dr.Rupali Tarde, Ayurveda Consultant, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness, tells you the appropriate dosage and the right way to have them for optimum benefits. Below are excerpts from the conversation with the HealthSite. Also Read - Anandiah’s ‘Cure For Covid’ Can’t Be Classified As Ayurvedic Medicine: Andhra Pradesh Ayush Dept

So, how much Kadha is too much and what are the possible side effects of excessive consumption of this herbal drink? Also Read - Revealed: Different situations, conditions and how face masks work to protect you from COVID-19

More than 50 ml of Kadha is too much in per serving, and it should not be taken more than 2 times a day. Excessive consumption of this herbal drink has some possible side effects like hyperacidity, indigestion, mouth ulcers, burning sensation in urinating, rashes, and acne. Also Read - Ayurvedic Cure For Covid: People Line Up To Receive Anandiah’s Medicine In Andhra Pradesh

The Ministry of AYUSH recommends people to drink warm water throughout the day. How it helps boost the immune system?

Warm water helps in flushing out toxins and disease-causing bacteria, thus improving your well-being. It is a natural cleansing process of gastrointestinal tract that helps improves the digestive system. Drinking hot water dissolves phlegm and help to remove it from the respiratory tract, which can provide relief from cough and sore throat.

People are also excessively using spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) in a bid to boost their immunity. Please explain the pros and cons of including these ingredients in our diet.

Talking about the benefits, spicy food ignites digestive fire and boost our metabolism. Eating spicy food is also an excellent way to relieve sinus congestion and open up the breathing airway as well as speed up weight Loss. Spicy food protects the heart from diseases and relieves body pain. All these spices have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and are rich in anti-oxidants and all these elements help boost our immunity.

When it come the cons of eating spicy food, too much can cause damage to the lining in the stomach, which in turn can cause gastritis, stomach ulcers and even intestinal disease such as colitis. Spices like haldi, jeera, dhaniya and lahsun are hot in nature so we should consume it least because they can intensify the body heat. Haldi and jeera should be avoided by people diagnosed with bleeding disorders, haemorroids.

Oil pulling therapy is also recommended as a Covid preventive measure. How does it help in fighting the virus?

Procedure of holding oil in oral cavity followed by gargling is known as oil pulling therapy. Mucus membrane of oral cavity is of local route for drug administration. There are various types of oils that can be used for oil pulling but the ones that are most commonly used are coconut oil and sesame oil. Oil used in this method induces excessive orophyngel secretion resulting in purification of oral cavity by eliminating kapha doshas. Oil pulling therapy nourishes mouth and prevent dryness of throat and lips and increase stability of the teeth and gums.

Many people are also drinking lemon water every day to build immunity. What you have to say about this?

Lemon is citric fruit and so highly acidic in nature. One should not take it every day on empty stomach. Too much lemon water can worsen disease like gastro oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and gastric ulcer, can causes heartburn nausea, vomiting and possibly trigger migraine and headache. Lemon can be used daily by adding it to food like salt for enhancing flavour.

Any particular herbal drink or homemade concoction that you would suggest people to stop consuming – and why.

Herbal drink including black pepper, lemon, garlic and cinnamon should be used carefully as it can severely harm your digestive system. One should use these ingredients in proper measurement. It is believed that that this decoction can boost immunity and help to fight novel coronavirus, but it should be consumed only if you have symptoms like cough and cold.