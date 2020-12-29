Excessive thirst or dipsesis is a condition that causes extreme fluid loss while depleting the water from your body thereby causing excessive thirst. You can lose large amounts of water from your body through excessive urination diarrhoea vomiting and sweating. If you have noticed that you have been feeling excessively thirsty off late here are some of the most common ailments that might be causing these symptoms. Possible Causes of Excessive Thirst #Diabetes When your blood sugar levels are abnormal as in the case of diabetes your kidneys are unable to deal with the sugar overload. When this occurs sugar