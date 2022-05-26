Ayurveda Vs Allopathy: Which Treatment Is Beneficial?

Ayurveda vs Allopathy

Are There Any Benefits Of Ayurvedic Medicines Over Modern Medicines?

It would be pertinent to start with Maharishi Charaka's statement about Ayurveda. He says, "Ayurveda deals with the bad, good, unhappy and happy life, its non-promoters and promoters, measure and nature, mind, self and body these three make a tripod on which the living world stands."

Ayurveda is a science of life and longevity. This holistic system of life discipline comprises everything that has to do with life, food, balanced diet, nutrition, lifestyle, exercises, yoga, and health conditions and how we approach those treatments. Comparing the methodologies of treatments between Ayurveda and modern medicine, we find that the benefits of Ayurveda medicines have a profound healing effect on any health issue.

Ayurvedic Treatment

The treatment methodology and the benefits of Ayurveda are well-known. This natural science explores the roots of any disease and focuses on strengthening the individual's system to root it out. The focus of Ayurveda is not on the condition but the person. This is how its medicines deal with the medical treatment responsively towards the body system. And the most prevalent differentiator in its treatment is that it does not try to suppress the symptoms but also eliminates the causative factors that create the condition.

Ayurvedic Medicines vs Modern Medicines

If we talk about Ayurvedic treatment modality, it has one secret hidden within its natural core that makes it stand out. And that is this method has no side effects as the Ayurvedic medicines are created by the synergistic combination of natural herbs, plant roots, spices, vegetables and fruits that support the system. However, if we look at Modern medicines, we find several side-effects while using the modern medication, including allergies, weakness and the infamous hair loss. This is quite an expected outcome since they are made up of using chemicals which may suppress the immune system.

Ayurvedic Detoxification

Of several contradictions between the Ayurveda and the modern medicine, the major one is that the Ayurvedic products and treatments help detoxify the body and clean it so that the metabolic process in the body goes on smoothly and it keeps on producing new body tissues in a balanced manner to keep the body always fresh and healthy. Therefore, detoxification is a primary part of the treatment through which the disease causing factors and ageing factors are removed, resulting in enhanced health and a reduced ageing process.

Ayurvedic Treatment vs Allopathic Treatment

Another factor is the involvement of time in both therapies. Compared to modern treatment modality (Allopathy), Ayurvedic treatment takes more time to show efficacy than allopathy. While Allopathic medicine gives the feeling of a cure on short notice, it remains at the feeling level only. It treats the manifested symptoms of the disease only, and the root of the illness is untouched. But if we talk about the benefits of Ayurvedic treatments, it provides support from different angles to the system to strengthen it and eliminate the causative factors of the problem; this holistic approach can enable a person to remain healthy for the long term.

The contradictions between the Ayurvedic and allopathic treatment modalities have been like a melting pot. However, if we think impartially, we find that the entire approach to sickness is selfless service to help patients get into good health and lead healthy, fulfilling life. Thus, it is not surprising that the patients find progress in their mental, physical, and psychological aspects after an Ayurvedic treatment. This is because Ayurveda does it by successfully restoring accurate balance in every part of human physiology. And the healing is done healthily without side effects. This is how the patients get recover from even known incurable diseases.

Conclusion

While it is tough to summarise the diagnostic paradigms and the benefits of Ayurveda over modern medicine in a single article, it would be interesting to know the relevance and the demand for Ayurvedic products during COVID. This is because it has a holistic approach toward HEALTH.