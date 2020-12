Are you looking for ways to get rid of stress? Here are 5 Ayurvedic practices to help you beat stress.

In a fast-paced life, the pressure to keep up has forced us into a never-ending cycle of stress. While little stress is a part of everyday life, chronic stress can have life-threatening consequences. It can speed up the ageing process and lead to heart diseases, diabetes, and mental illnesses like depression. It is important to control stress, and Ayurveda might help you manage it. Also Read - Stress is inevitable: Expert tips to manage your anxiety

This century-old practice is the embodiment of healing. It can help you balance the mind, body and spirit. According to Ayurveda, stress stems from Vata dosha, the energy of movement formed from the space and air elements. Balancing it can help ward off stress. Here are 5 Ayurvedic practices to address the problem. Also Read - Exercise can help you fight off stress by increasing levels of a brain protein

Try Yoga

When we talk about Ayurveda, yoga is probably one of the first things that pop in our head. This holistic practise helps you feel better from head to toe by making you feel relaxed and giving you mental clarity. It strengthens the connection between the body, mind and soul, which helps lower the levels of stress and anxiety. You can practice uttanasana (standing forward pose), halasana (plough pose), and vipaita Karani (legs up the wall) to ward off stress. Also Read - Fight COVID-19 stress with tai chi – a mind-body exercise

Meditate

Meditation is a practice used to find peace within oneself. When a person mediates, they become aware of their thoughts and learn something about themselves. It controls the mental chatter and reduces the accumulated stress in our mind. Even 5-10 minutes of meditation will help you relax and take a break.

Include More Herbs

There are many ayurvedic herbs that can alleviate the levels of the stress hormone and enhance the power of concentration. Brahmi, bhringraj, ashwagandha and vacha are some herbs you can include in your diet. These ayurvedic herbs will help ward off diseases in the most natural and healthy way.

Practice Pranayama

One of the most important things that can help your body recover, repair and function better is Pranayama. It is an ancient yoga technique that identifies the power of breath and the way it flows through energy channels to determine one’s state of mind. Practising pranayama is effective in reducing stress by having our body breathe in more oxygen. Controlling your breathing can also help you feel rejuvenated by purifying your bloodstream.

Live A Balanced Life

Ayurveda paves the way of life and understanding of the outer world. One of the many cornerstones of Ayurveda is following a morning ritual to be successful and calm in life. According to Ayurvedic practices, waking up before the sun will allow your body to synchronize with the rhythm of the sun. Also, going to bed early is one of the ideal ways to maintain good health.

While Ayurveda can help you manage stress, but it is important to make other lifestyle changes as well. Get enough sleep, eat a healthy and balanced meal, and exercise regularly. Not only will these things help you control your stress levels but mitigate the risk of developing chronic health diseases.