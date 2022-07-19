Bay Leaves (Tej Patta): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Dietitian Garima Goyal Shares The Benefits, Uses and Side-effects of Tejpatta

Indian cuisine uses various herbs, spices and natural flavouring agents. One of them is Bayleaf, or we usually call it- Tejpatta. Bayleaf or tejpatta is very commonly used, and its use won't just add flavour to your food but also provide significant health benefits. Dietitian Garima Goyal shares the uses and side-effects of tejpatta.

Diabetes Management: If you find it hard to control your blood sugar levels, it might be helpful to try including Bayleaf in your diet. Known for its excellent use in Diabetes, this herb has been linked with better disease management. But, again, this is because it can help lower your blood sugar levels. Better Digestion: Digestive problems can be very stressful, but a bay leaf can be the perfect solution for you! It can naturally promote urination and, in a way- flush out toxins from the body. Also, if you suffer from frequent bloating and irritable bowel syndrome, try including Bayleaf. It helps reduce inflammation, reduces gastrointestinal pain and eases the digestive process. Kidney Health: The kidney's primary function is to flush out waste material from the body. Being a natural diuretic, Bay leaf can reduce the load of kidneys and help in natural detoxification. According to studies, the bay leaf also reduces the amount of urease in the body- and can potentially prevent the formation of kidney stones. Cardiovascular Health: Going further into its inherent compounds, Bayleaf contains rutin and caffeic. These organic compounds are known to protect against the risk of heart disease. The former strengthens the capillary walls, while the latter can reduce LDL levels in the system. Respiratory Health: Bayleaf is an aromatic herb. Its fragrant oil has the properties to promote better respiratory function. The oil can be extracted and rubbed on the chest to gain benefits. Anti-microbial properties: Bayleaf proves to be a great antimicrobial agent - and has both antibacterial as well as antifungal properties. It resists bacterial, fungal and protozoan infections. The aromatic oil content is also helpful in fighting food-borne infections.

Uses

Bay leaves are excellent flavouring agents in soups, stews, meat, fish, sauces, and confectionaries. They possess aromatic properties. The essential oil can be used as a spice and food flavouring agent and has broader application in traditional medicines of different countries.

Side Effects

No significant proven side effects are seen with the consumption of bay leaves. Except its whole consumption is not recommended as it can lead to clogging in the alimentary canal. Also, for a few people, the narcotic effect can be too much, especially if combined with anaesthesia, so its consumption should preferably be avoided in large amounts at least two days before surgery.

Conclusion

Start including this fantastic ingredient in your diet to get tremendous health benefits. How? It is easy! Use it frequently in your recipes, and make a bay leaf infused water, or a hot cup of cinnamon and bay leaf flavoured tea can be some ways to incorporate it easily.