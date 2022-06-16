Basil (Tulsi): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Basil: Decoding Its Usage, Health Benefits With Precautions

Tulsi, often known as Holy Basil, has earned the title of being a sacred plant. It's an ancient herb used known for its remarkable healing properties. In Ayurveda, it is called 'The Queen of Herbs" or 'Mother Medicine of Nature' due to its numerous medicinal properties. Here are its side effects, uses, and more by Dr Abhishek Gupta, CMO, NirogStreet.

Health Benefits And Uses:

Common remedy for cough and cold - Tulsi is a very potent and common remedy for cough and cold as it is antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, expectorant, cough-relieving, and anti-allergic. According to Ayurveda common cold is caused due to aggravation of Kapha dosha and weak digestion. Reinforcing immunity - Tulsi is a well-known immune-modulatory herb that enhances immunity and boosts the fight against diseases and re-occurrence of illness. When Tulsi is taken with honey, it strengthens our immunity and helps us fight infections. Reduces stress - Tulsi tea reduces stress and gives the body a calming and relaxing feeling. It can also be used in more complex diseases like nerve disorders, anxiety and memory disorders. Good for digestion - consuming Tulsi regularly fixes a weak digestive system and can help lose weight. Good for liver health - It is an antioxidant and hepatoprotective agent, so Tulsi can protect the liver from damage. Tulsi balances Vata and Pitta dosha and improves Pachak Agni due to its Deepan (appetizer) and Pachan (digestive) properties. Proper digestion of food does not let any accumulation of Ama and prevents toxic degradation of liver cells. Beneficial for diabetes conditions people suffering from either of both types of diabetes can benefit from the use of Tulsi, as it regulates blood glucose levels by increasing insulin secretion, increasing insulin sensitivity, and preventing pancreas damage. As per Ayurveda, diabetes occurs due to aggravated Vata dosha and a weak digestive system. Tulsi not only controls Vata but also possesses Deepan (appetizer) and Pachan (digestive) properties, which make the digestive system strong and remove Ama. This action helps reduce and control high blood sugar/ glucose levels and manages the diabetic condition. Positive effect on cancer patients - studies have shown that Tulsi can positively affect cancer. It has glutathione, considered the master antioxidant, and improves other antioxidant functions. Benefits of Influenza According to Ayurveda, influenza occurs due to an imbalance in our body's three main doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Tulsi is a great herb that helps manage all three doshas, mainly because it is very effective against Kapha imbalance. It balances Kapha dosha by its Rasayana or rejuvenating property as a whole; Tulsi boosts your immunity and helps fight influenza. For Asthma - In this disease, the main problem is an imbalance in Vata (body energy) and Kapha dosha. Tulsi is a great Vata and Kapha balancer; these two properties of Tulsi help remove the block as it manages to expel the accumulated mucus out of the body and get relief from asthma. Treating fever - Fever is nothing but elevated body temperature, which is mainly caused due to imbalance in Vata (body energy). And Tulsi leaves can reduce fever as it is a good Vata balancer and improves body immunity. Its Rasayana (rejuvenating) property and enhanced immunity help fight against infection, which manages fever. Tulsi-infused Kadha is especially beneficial in case of fever. Good for the heart - Tulsi is a good stress modulator; it might prevent stress-related heart disease. In this stressful lifestyle with unhealthy food habits, blood cholesterol and blood pressure increase are very common. Tulsi reduces stress levels due to its Vata balancing property; it also improves Pachak Agni and digestion, which controls high blood cholesterol levels. Treating Malaria - Tulsi is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine for treating malaria and controlling its symptoms. Eugenol is the active ingredient that shows therapeutic efficacy in removing bacterial infection and managing malaria. It also possesses mosquito repellent properties.

Tulsi can be consumed in different ways. Apart from the everyday use of raw Tulsi leaves, it is also available in capsules, tablets, powder, drops, tea blends, etc.

Precautions For The Use Of Tulsi:

Keep a look out for signs of allergic reactions. It is recommended to use Tulsi with rose water or honey to manage its potency for hypersensitive skin. Prolonged use of Tulsi can show some adverse effects on people like hypoglycemia, antispermatogenic or antifertility, and bleeding time prolongation.

Embrace this great gift of nature for a healthier life.