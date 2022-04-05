Balance Your Doshas This Summer With These Healthy Eating Habits

Did you know that not eating the wrong foods can cause an imbalance in your doshas, which in turn can lead to ailments? Here's how you can balance them this summer!

We all know that eating too much of the wrong foods can take a toll on our health. Eating too many high-energy foods that are low in nutrients can lead to weight gain, and obesity and eating foods high in saturated foods and sodium can elevate the risk of all diseases like diabetes, hypertension, etc. According to Ayurveda, wrong eating habits can aggravate your doshas and lead to unnecessary ailments.

What Are Doshas?

Dr Praveen Kumar KS, Research Officer (Ayurveda), Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati explains, Doshas viz. Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the functional entities that help in the normal maintenance of the body. When they are imbalanced, they create different ailments. Doshas has a normal rhythmical cycle in the day as well during the different seasons."

When one adheres to foods and regimens which balance the doshas during the season it is called Ritucharya and when done every day, it is called Dinacharya.

How You Can Keep Your Doshas In Balance During Summer?

As per the Ayurveda expert, "Summer is called Grishma and it is considered under Uttarayana Kala or Adana Kala. During Uttarayana, there is the northern movement of the sun. This is the time when the strength of human beings is depleted. During this season, the sun is more intense, and the wind is drier. This reduces the unctuousness and reduces the cooling qualities of the earth. This will cause dehydration, exhaustion, lethargy, dryness in our body and lack of energy. The Kapha dosha, which gives strength and unctuousness reduces and Vata dosha gradually increases."

Healthy Eating Habits To Balance Your Doshas

Dr Praveen explains that food predominant in Madhura rasa (sweet taste) should be consumed as it helps pacify Vata and nourish Kapha. Here are some changes you can make in your diet to balance your doshas this summer:

Light easily digestible food should be taken as the digestive capacity will not be strong enough. Snigdha (unctuous) and Drava (liquid) diet should be included more as these helps in replenishing the fluid loss and as well as the Kapha dosha in the body. Plenty of liquids should be taken like freshwater stored in mud pots, fruit juices, buttermilk and tender coconut water. Milk and ghee help in replenishing Kapha dosha as well as providing strength and nutrition. Karjuradi Mantha is a special preparation that is highly nourishing to be taken in this season. Chincha (tamarind), Vrikshamla (kokum), Munakka (prunes), Kharjura (dates), Amalaki (Indian gooseberry) and Dadima (pomegranate) are the ingredients. All these ingredients are taken and soaked in four times of water for 4 hours. This is then macerated, and juice extracted. More water could be added to this filtrate and taken as a drink. It is best against burning sensation, thirst and replenishment of energy. Sattu is another preparation. Wheat, Bengal gram/Jowar is powdered after cleaning and frying. This is then mixed with water, jaggery or sugar candy. It is a good appetizer and helps in rejuvenation. Raga is a syrup. Ananta (Hemidesmus indicus), Kamala (Lotus), Gulab(rose), Amra (Mango), Draksha (Grapes), Chandana (Sandal), Jambhira (Lemon) are used to prepare syrup and diluted with water to be used during the summer season. This is best to cool the body and mind. Panaka: This is prepared by mixing 30 gms of jaggery in 1 litre of water. Into this a pinch of dry ginger powder, cinnamon and cardamom are added. It is the best appetizer and helps in beating the heat waves. In cereals, wheat, red rice and green gram are considered to be nourishing. In vegetables, snake gourd, pumpkin, bottle gourd, cucumber, sweet potato, celery, and asparagus is considered best to be taken in this season as they help in regaining the strength of the body. Fruits like watermelon, peaches, plums, mangoes, grapes, pears, avocado and berries are best. Herbal teas are good for detoxifying the body and mind.