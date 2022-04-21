Bach Flower Therapy For Mental And Emotional Well-Being: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try It Once

Bach flower therapy can not only heal an individual of dis-eases but completely transform.

Nothing can be more revolutionary in the history of wellness than the advent of Bach Flower Remedies (BFR). Discovered between 1920s and 30s by the Harley Street, British physician, Dr. Edward Bach, it's a system of 38 remedies prepared using the essence of 38 wild flowers and flowers of wild trees and shrubs. Considered to be a new age complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) system, Bach Flower Remedies along with 4 million-plus possible combinations are being used currently in over 70 countries world over. Bach flower therapy is particularly popular amongst the celebrities in the west.

Bach flower therapy for addressing mental health issues

Here are 5 reasons why Bach flower therapy is a preferred therapy for mental and emotional well-being

Bach Flower remedies contain no bio-chemic component and are purely energetic in nature, hence can be used as a complementary therapy alongside any other course of treatment with no danger of side-effects, over-dosing or contra-indications. They are non-toxic, non-addictive and gluten free and spare mankind from the scourge of side effects and damages that are alleged to be caused by contemporary medicine. The remedies can be used on babies, expectant mothers, children, adults, aged people, pets and even plants. Each of the 38 remedies address specific mental/emotional blocks. These can be combined to create more than 4 million composites, that can heal almost all conceivable mental and emotional challenges. Besides addressing day to day issues and restoring harmony, Bach flower remedies addresses mental health issues like addiction, anger, anxiety, depression, fears and phobias, grief, impatience, lack of self-confidence and self-esteem, loneliness, low self-worth, mental exhaustion, PTSD, relationship issues, sleeplessness, stress, suicidal tendencies, trauma, among others. Bach flower therapy can not only heal an individual of dis-eases but completely transform. Able therapists administer remedies that heal in layers starting from negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours; habits and attitudes and finally deep-seated beliefs and conditionings - the root cause. This leads to permanent healing of the whole 'being' and irreversible inner transformation. Bach flower therapy heals the body of consciousness the Wisdom body or Vigyanmaya Kosha (the 4th level of existence) according to Patanjali's theory of Panchakoshas the five levels of human existence - dissolving blocks in the sub conscious and aligning all the other sub ordinate bodies to a state of wholeness and harmony. As the healing happens at the 4th level of human existence, that is the Wisdom body, it heals holistically the mind body, the energy body and even the physical body. Thus, Bach flower therapy is useful in healing diseases like joint problems, asthma, auto immune disorders, diabetes and hypertension, among others. Even neurological disorders like insomnia, Parkinsonism, Alzheimer's etc. can be effectively treated by these remedies. Bach flower therapy is simple and subtle. It does not need any material or personal intervention. The flowers do the healing. For all modalities working at lower levels of human consciousness, for example the likes of Ayurveda, reiki, pranic healing, homeopathy and acupuncture somebody, something else, some agent has to be involved in the healing process. On which one is dependent. This 'other' casts a shadow on the 'being', no matter what the quality of this shadow is. Bach flower therapy makes you perfectly conscious without any shadow, any dependence, absolute light with no darkness. There is no material input only vibrational and that to subtle signature vibrations of 38 blessed flowers of higher order natural, pure, innocent, simple and gentle.

Bach flower therapy is fast emerging as the future medicine, because if just by healing the consciousness, the mind, the vital body and the gross body can be healed, then why depend on toxic chemicals and dependence-creating modalities, why not work it through the power of consciousness?

The article is contributed by Indroneil Mukerjee, a certified Bach flower therapist and psychotherapist approved by IPHM, UK.

