Bach Flower Therapy: Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Bach Flower therapy does not “treat” an illness or condition but “heals” the individual as a whole

Bach Flower therapy does not "treat" an illness or condition but "heals" the individual as a whole.

Over recent years, complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) has become increasingly popular, due to perceived health benefits, low cost and relatively low risk. Bach Flower therapy is one of the alternative therapies known for its effectiveness to cure mental and physical alignments. Developed in 1930s by British physician Dr. Edward Bach, it's a system of 38 remedies prepared using the essence of 37 wild flowers/flowers of wild trees and shrubs and natural spring water. These remedies are now used in over 70 countries the world over.

Because Bach Flower Remedies are non-toxic, non-addictive and gluten free, treatment using this new age CAM system can save us from the scourge of side effects and damages that are alleged to be caused by modern medicine. Have you heard of Bach Flower remedies before? The answer is likely ''No." Despite its efficacy, the practice of Bach Flower therapy is not so well known amongst common people.

To know more about this Bach Flower Therapy, we spoke to Indroneil Mukerjee, who is a certified Bach flower therapist and psychotherapist approved by IPHM, UK. Following are excerpts from the exclusive interaction

Q. What actually is Bach Flower Therapy?

Simply put, Bach flower therapy is an alternative modality carried out using 38 Bach Flower remedies. The remedies are vibrational carrying energetic imprints of the flower essences they are derived from. They are mixed to create more than 4 million possible composites which are what is prescribed by the therapist.

Q. What are its benefits of Bach Flower Therapy and how it's different from other alternative therapies?

Bach Flower therapy stands out from all other alternative therapies because of the following five reasons:

The remedies used do not have any chemicals. They are purely vibrational. Thus, the therapy is absolutely safe and without any side effects.

Needs minimal investment of time and effort. No long sessions, other than 30 to 60 mins of a consultation, maybe once a month.

There is no contamination. No material or individual is involved in the healing process. It's the flowers that heal. Thus, eliminating possibility of any 'shadow' of the therapist unintentionally being cast on the patient.

The therapy is highly sustainable and can/must be made a way of life. They can be taken along with other medicines, both alternative as well allopathic, without the efficacy being reduced.

Bach Flower therapy is ideal for sustained wellness and can be taken proactively to prevent illness.

Q. What are the health conditions that can be treated with this therapy?

Bach Flower therapy does not "treat" an illness or condition but "heals" the individual as a whole. It addresses and dissolves the very cause which lies in one's mental and supramental body leading to its manifestations be it physical and /or mental completely getting healed. Thus, it can help individuals get rid of any and every conceivable disease, in due course of time, provided of course the therapist is competent enough to find the cause(s) and address the same with appropriate remedies. It is best suited to heal all mental, behavioural and emotional conditions.

You may like to read

Said that, infectious diseases, deficiency diseases, hereditary diseases (including both genetic diseases and non-genetic hereditary diseases) and physiological diseases are difficult to heal with Bach Flower therapy. They nevertheless can be managed very well with Bach Flower therapy, which can be used as an excellent therapy concomitant to other modalities.

Q. Please, explain briefly how this therapy is given to the patients?

The practice of Bach flower therapy has come of age since the discovery of the remedies in mid-90's.

From a time when herbalists doubled up as therapists, often to only provide temporary relief to the client, today it has evolved to become more client-centric, the goal of which is to completely heal the client and bring about transformation in her life.

Here are the seven essential steps to client-centric Bach Flower therapy

Making a commitment to accompany the client on her healing journey Build a trusting bond to enable the client to open up completely Carry out a structured consultation, not just free-wheeling happy talk Arrive at a diagnosis that is more behavioural and distinct from clinical Know the remedies at a certain level of depth to understand their nuances Making harmonious composites based on certain guidelines Review and follow up periodically to ascertain progress

Bach Flower Therapy can help address mental health problems

A 2017 study revealed that 14 per cent of India's population suffered from mental health ailments, including 45.7 million suffering from depressive disorders and 49 million from anxiety disorders. The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has further aggravated mental health issues, which threatens to become the next pandemic.

In fact, a survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society in 2020 reported a 20 per cent increase in patients with mental illness since the coronavirus outbreak. It concluded that at least one out of every five Indians is suffering from mental illness. Reports from around the world also suggest that an increasing number of people are turning to prescription drugs like antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications, to cope with mental health conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health experts are worried that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be a fallout of this global health crisis, as it was seen after the SARS outbreak.

Mukerjee strongly believes that Bach Flower therapy is the safest, simplest and most effective modality for addressing mental health challenges. Hence, he recommends that it should be brought under the umbrella of Ayush and its practice be regulated under a national council.

"The Ayush centres of excellence should definitely include Bach Flower therapy - a therapy that requires least involvement of any material or person in the healing process, works on the Manomaya (the mental-body) and Vigyanmaya kosha (the supramental-body) of human beings (as per Patanjali's Pancha Kosha and backed by studies in quantum sciences) and heals individuals from the root," he stated.

Bach Flower remedies are safe and gentle and can be used on babies, expectant mothers, children, adults, aged people, pets, and even plants.

Dr Edward Bach, who discovered these remedies, believed in a truly holistic form of emotional healing. Bach Flower Therapy is thought to help balance emotional state. The physician believed that the restoration of balance could be used for treating any medical condition. However, Bach Flower remedies are commonly used for psychological problems and stress.