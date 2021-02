The efficacy of Ayurvedic medicine as a potential COVID-19 treatment is being tested in several clinical trials conducted across the country.

The Government of India would be working together with the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote traditional medicine in South East Asian countries. The AYUSH Ministry and the WHO's South East Asian Regional Office (WHO-SEARO) signed a Letter of Exchange on Monday in this regard. An AYUSH expert will be assigned for implementing WHO's regional traditional medicine programme in New Delhi.

The partnership will focus on the safe and effective use of Indian traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, and its appropriate integration into national health care systems. The AYUSH Ministry will also be supporting the WHO in its efforts to strengthen capacities of SEAR countries in the area of traditional medicine

The agreement was signed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH and Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region.

Kotecha noted that Ayurveda, Yoga and other Indian traditional systems of medicine are getting more popular as medicinal systems in South-East Asian countries, Africa, Europe, Latin America and others.

He said that Ministry of AYUSH and WHO will assist member states of SEAR (region) in regulating, integrating and promoting traditional medicine in the respective countries, as well as identifying the challenges faced by them.

Under this partnership, the Ministry of AYUSH and the WHO SEAR office would be launching a public health research project on COVID-19.

Role of Ayurveda in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Various herbal medicines have been proposed for the treatment of COVID-19, the diseases caused by the novel coronavirus. The efficacy of Ayurvedic medicine as a potential COVID-19 treatment is being tested in several clinical trials conducted across the country. The United States is also supporting India in these trials.

One such clinical trial found that COVID-19 patients on Ayurvedic treatment had most of their symptoms resolved earlier than those on conventional medicines approved by the government. Half of the study participants were given a combination of an Ayurvedic remedy called ‘Immunofree’ and a supplement called ‘Reginmune’. This group took two Immunofree (500 mg) tablets thrice a day for 10 days and 1 capsule Reginmune (750 mg) twice a day for 10 days.

All patients on Immunofree and Reginmune tested negative on day 10 while only 88 per cent of the group on the standard of care tested negative.

According to the study published in the US national Library of Science, Immunofree tablet by Corival Life Sciences is made from herbs that are known for their anti-viral and immunomodulatory effects. Many of these herbs are also being evaluated in other trials for Covid-19 treatment. Reginmune by Biogetica has immunomodulatory effect, which the researchers believe help in easing the symptoms and decrease the viral load.

The interim report of the trial has already been submitted to the AYUSH Ministry to expedite the approval of this herbal combination for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Another report published by the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) stated that the use of four Ayurveda interventions — Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets and Laxmivilas juice— can be effective in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 infection.

In an experiment conducted on a 30-year-old male health worker with COVID-19 infection, AIIA Doctors found these interventions not only improved the condition of the patient but also turned the rapid antigen test negative within six days of treatment.

Aayush decoction is a mixture of four herbs such as basil, cinnamon, dry ginger, and black pepper. Sambhmani Vati is an Ayurvedic formulation used for treatment of all types of fever. Fifatrol is an immunity-boosting Ayurvedic drug that helps to fight infection, flu, and cold. Laxmivilas Ras is usually recommended for treating a cough, cold and rhinitis.

