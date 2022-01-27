Ayush Ministry Recommends Ayuraksha Kit, Ashwagandha Tablet For COVID-19 Prevention

The MoA supports use of AYUSH-64 2 tablets of 500 mg twice a day in asymptomatic COVID-19.

The Ayush interventions for prophylaxis and management of covid-19 may be taken under the supervision of registered Ayush practitioner, the MoA noted.

The Ministry of Ayush (MoA), Government of India, recently issued an advisory on Ayush interventions for prevention and management of COVID-19, based on the outcomes of R&D undertaken by the Ministry.

In the advisory, the MoA noted that it has collaborated with several research organizations such as ICMR, CSIR, DBT, AIIMS (New Delhi, Jodhpur, Jhajjar), King George Medical University Lucknow, Institute of Medical Sciences BHU, Govt. Medical College Nagpur, etc. "to generate considerable evidence on Ayush interventions for prophylaxis and management of COVID-19."

The Research Councils and National Institutes under the Ministry undertook a total of 139 clinical, preclinical and epidemiological studies based on the recommendations of Inter-disciplinary Ayush R&D Task Force set-up by the MoA. It includes 44 prophylactic, 44 standalone and add-on treatment, 15 observational and 10 survey studies as well as 22 experimental studies, two pharmacopoeial standards development and two systematic reviews, the Ministry stated.

Interventions for COVID-19 Prophylaxis

For protection against COVID-19 infection, the Ayush Ministry recommends three interventions:

Ayuraksha Kit: Chyawanprash 6 gm once a day; Ayush kwath 75 ml (3 gm powder boiled in 150 ml water and reduced to 75 ml) once a day; Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day; Anu taila one to two drops nasal application in each nostril once a day Guduchi Ghan Vati: 500 mg twice a day Ashwagandha tablet: 500 mg twice a day

It advises people to choose any one of these three interventions for COVID-19 prophylaxis.

Interventions for COVID-19 management

If you're already infected with COVID-19, the Ministry recommends choosing any one of these 3 interventions for management of the disease.

AYUSH-64 2 tablets of 500 mg twice a day in asymptomatic COVID-19

2 tablets of 500 mg thrice a day in mild to moderate COVID-19

Kabasura Kudineer 5 gm twice a day (to prepare decoction)

The above interventions are included in the 'National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda & Yoga for management of COVID-19' and 'Guidelines for respective Ayush Practitioners for COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation' issued by MoA.

Other Ayush interventions for COVID-19 Prophylaxis

Homeopathic Intervention

Arsenicum album 30C 4 globules of size 30, once a day in the morning, preferably empty stomach for three days and to be repeated in the same manner after 3 weeks.

Unani Intervention

Khamira Marwareed 5 gm once a day for 15 days

The MoA cautioned that the Ayush interventions mentioned here may be taken under the supervision of registered Ayush practitioner.

Several R&D initiatives are being undertaken by the MoA to harness the potential of Ayush systems to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on research data, the MoA has issued various guidelines and advisories to improve immunity and advised simple home remedies easily accessible to the general public.

It has also issued guidelines for registered practitioners of respective Ayush systems for the management of COVID-19, information for prophylactic and symptomatic management of suspected and diagnosed cases of Mucormycosis, home care guidelines for children and prophylactic care in children during the pandemic.

