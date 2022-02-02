Ayush Ministry Gets Rs 3,050 Crore In Budget 2022: NEIAFMR Director Hails Increased Allocation

Dr Rabindra Teron, Director, Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

The budget allocation for the National AYUSH Mission has been increased from Rs 553 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 800 crore this year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022-23, which provided a major boost to the National Ayush Mission (NAM). An amount of Rs 3,050 crore has been earmarked for the Ministry of Ayush in this year's budget allocation, a slight increase of 2.69 per cent from the last year's budget which allocated Rs 2,970 crore to the Ministry.

The total allocation to Ayush Ministry in the past 7 years increased over four times from 691 crore to 3,050 crore in the current budget, the government said in a release.

The government has increased budget allocation for the National AYUSH Mission from Rs 553 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 800 crore this year. This will help to upgrade hospitals and dispensaries, support cultivation of medicinal plants and in other areas, including increase in export of value-added items of medicinal plants, said the Ministry in a statement.

The budget allocation for Champion Services Sector Scheme has also been increased to Rs 60.22 crore from Rs 29.6 crore in the last year's budget.

In addition, budgetary provisions have been made for the establishment of a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) in India to promote Yoga, Ayurveda and other traditional medicine systems. The centre will directly affect investment in the traditional medicine sector and will help emerge as a global leader with concerted efforts, the Ministry said.

The research councils, centre of excellence and autonomous bodies have been allotted Rs 1,870.1 crore. These include Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman has emphasized the importance of building digi-infrastructure for different kinds of works being done under Ayush ministry.

NEIAFMR director hails Govt for giving greater emphasis on traditional medicine

Dr Rabindra Teron, Director, Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, lauded the government for giving greater emphasis on traditional medicine. He said that the boost in budget allocation will help achieve great success in the field of folk and traditional Indian medicine system.

"First of all, on behalf of the NEIAFMR family, I would like to thank Hon'ble Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Government of India for the allocation of Rs 3,050 crores in the Union Budget 2022-23. This budget will help in the attainment of the highest achievement in the Research & Developmental activities in the field of Folk & Traditional Indian medicine system. The national voluntary certification scheme for traditional community healthcare providers can be resumed and capacity building among them can be initiated," he stated.

Dr. Amulya Ratna Sahoo, Officer In Charge, Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Guwahati, also hailed the Prime Minister, Finance Minster and the Ayush Minister for allocating more than Rs 3,000 crore for different Ayush systems and Ayush activities in the current budget.

"More than 17, 00 crore has been allocated for the research activities and this is a good news. It will be very useful for developing different Ayush activities and systems over the country," Dr. Sahoo stated.

