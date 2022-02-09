Ayush Minister Launches A Dedicated Storefront For Ayurveda Products on Amazon.in

Sarbananda Sonowal launching the dedicated storefront for ayurveda products on Amazon.in.

The storefront will enhance the visibility of Ayurveda products but also help thousands of emerging Indian brands to grow their business.

Ayurveda was traditionally practiced through clinics and wellness retreats. Now, Ayurvedic products are a click away.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products on Amazon.in at a virtual event. It will help enhance visibility of unique Ayurveda products such as various kinds of juices, skin-care supplements, immunity boosters, oils and more from Indian small businesses and D2C brands, Amazon India said in a release.

To make shopping easier for customers who are trying out Ayurveda products for the first time, the storefront has organized focus areas such as pain management, immunity boosters, blood purifiers, women's health, weight management, mental wellness, etc. Sellers offering the products have also provided details of various commonly used herbs and ingredients in Ayurvedic products and their specific health benefits so that consumers can make an informed choice, the e-commerce company stated.

Speaking at the launch, Sonowal said, "Ayush is the most traditional approach of healing and is part of our rich heritage. Ayush can play a foundational role in maintaining a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, it is more relevant than ever in the ongoing times. I would like to commend Amazon for taking the onus of spreading awareness about Ayush products offered by sellers across India through this initiative and providing impetus to the growth of local entrepreneurs engaged in Ayush business."

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India, said that the storefront will not only showcase Ayurveda products from sellers across the country, but also help spread awareness about a healthier lifestyle.

Ayurveda medicines for COVID

Sonowal said that the Ayush Ministry is also promoting the Ayu-Raksha kit, Bala-Raksha kit and SwasthyaRaksha kit developed by All India Institute of Ayurveda for protecting the people from COVID-19. These kits are a combo-pack of 3-4 Ayurveda medicines e.g. Samshamanivati, AnuTaila, Ayushkwath and Chyawanprash.

"These kits can be made available to public by Amazon through e-commerce platform. As a nation, we need to take the necessary steps to encourage small and big companies as well as startups to focus on making Ayush a part of our daily lives which will be a step forward towards fulfilling Hon'ble Prime Minister of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Tiwary acknowledged that the Government of India is putting a special focus on creating awareness about Ayurveda and their new storefront is a part of their efforts to contribute to this vision and make Ayurvedic products more accessible to customers.

"This initiative will enhance the visibility of Ayurveda products on Amazon.in and help thousands of sellers, especially emerging Indian brands to grow their business," he stated.

Surge in customers opting for Ayurveda products

More people are opting for Ayurveda and natural products in pursuit of wellness and healthy living during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Amazon India, there has been a significant increase in the overall selection of Ayurveda products on its marketplace (Amazon.in), increasing nearly 3X in the last two years.

Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder & Director, Upakarma Ayurveda, also noted that there's been a surge in customers opting for Ayurveda products and leaning towards a healthier lifestyle.

He added, "This reflects in the growth we are seeing in our business over the last many months. We had started Upakarma Ayurveda in 2017 and launched on Amazon.in in June 2018 and since then we have grown constantly with our business growing 100 per cent YOY. We are really excited about this dedicated Ayurveda storefront that will not just bring more visibility to products from sellers like us but also help customers in choosing the healthier option conveniently."

Ayush MOS Dr. Mahendra Munjpara also attended the virtual program.

