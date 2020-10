Typhoid fever, also known as enteric fever, remains a serious health threat in developing countries like India, especially for children. Caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria, it spreads through contaminated food and water or through close contact with another infected person. The most common symptoms of this bacterial disease are high fever (can reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit), headache, abdominal pain, and either constipation or diarrhea. As typhoid also causes enlargement of the liver and spleen, it may affect your appetite and digestion. Some patients may also develop a skin rash or pink spots. Also Read - Ayurvedic remedy for COVID-19 shows better results than conventional medicines in clinical trials

In India, people refer to it as “motijhara” and “Daane wala bukhaar” in regional languages. Luckily, you can prevent getting infected by the bacteria by getting a typhoid vaccine. There are also several medications available for the treatment of this disease. However, Ayurveda treatment may be a safer way to deal with typhoid fever. Also Read - Ayurveda treatment for asthma: Easy home remedies to clear toxins from the body and reduce symptoms

Ayurveda treatment of typhoid focuses on strengthening the immune system of the body and keeping control of the rising body temperature. It involves the use of herbs, dietary changes and strict precautions. Also Read - US grants patent to Ayurvedic remedy for herpes

Herbs for typhoid treatment

Giloy, also known as Amrita or Guduchi in Hindi, is one of the most commonly prescribed herbs for typhoid treatment. It is known as the immune-stimulating herb, and also has antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. It contains many chemical compounds that can reduce fever. To get rid of typhoid fever, Ayurveda experts suggest taking one to two tablespoons of Guduchi powder mixed in warm water or drinking a cup of Guduchi juice every day.

Research has shown that tulsi (Ocimum sanctum) has potent antibacterial activity against Salmonella typhi bacteria. It can also boost your immunity and calm the tummy. According to Ayurveda, the daily consumption of tulsi leaves can prevent diseases, improve overall health and longevity. Boil about 20 tulsi leaves in water and add 1 teaspoon of crushed ginger to it. Strain the water and add a few drops of honey. Drink this tulsi tea 2-3 times a day to get relief from fever.

Dietary Recommendations

In addition to these herbs, one needs to follow a healthy diet to speed up recovery. Ayurveda experts recommend avoiding all kinds of processed, spicy, and fatty foods, cold drinks, smoking, tobacco, tea, and coffee. However, you can take tea prepared with Tulsi, Ginger and cardamom at two-hourly intervals, according to Ayurveda experts.

People with typhoid are advised to eat semi-solid foods like barley water, porridge, rice gruel (Kanji), and rice porridge (khichari) cooked with ginger and lemon. Drinking boiled water mixed with dry ginger powder and musta or Shandangadi churna may also help in eradicating typhoid infections from the body.

Daily Practices

Cold compress is the best and safest way to reduce fever. Adequate rest is needed for quicker recovery, but day sleep or excessive sleep may worsen the condition. Also, people with typhoid should avoid cold shower or bath, especially a head bath.

Typhoid fever is highly contagious. One can get the disease by consuming food or water contaminated with the stool or urine of an infected person. Therefore, a patient’s bedsheet, towels, and clothes must be changed regularly to prevent the spreading of the infection.

Toilet and bathrooms must be cleaned regularly and food must be served and prepared with washed hands.