We all suffer from stomach aches every now and then. Stomach ache or abdominal pain can result from indigestion, constipation, acidity, gas, irritable bowel syndrome, food allergies, lactose intolerance, food poisoning, a stomach virus, or menstrual cramps if you’re a woman. While most issues responsible for stomach ache are not a cause for concern, others can point to more serious medical problems like pancreatic diseases, ulcers or gallstones that need medical treatment. Also Read - Your stomach pain could be a warning sign of diverticulitis that may require surgery

Stomach pain that is not serious can be easily treated with over-the-counter medicines or home remedies. So, what do you do when you suffer from stomach ache? You may look for allopathy medicines to ease the pain. But these medicines cause many side effects. So, next time you feel pain in your stomach, try Ayurvedic medicines, which are completely natural and mostly free of any side-effects. One of the most popular Ayurvedic treatments for stomach ache is the asafoetida decoction, which is called Heungashtak. Keep reading to know how you can prepare this decoction at home. Also Read - 5 Natural remedies to treat stomach flu during summer

Ayurvedic Asafoetida Decoction for Your Upset Stomach

Ayurvedic experts say this homemade Ayurvedic asafoetida decoction can provide relief from acidity, stomach gas and stomach cramps in just five minutes. This remedy is beneficial for people of all ages, including babies. Here’s what you need to make this magic potion: Also Read - Abdominal pain during pregnancy: When it is a serious problem?

Parsley – 1/2 tsp

Shepa (Sage Flour Seed) – 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida – 1/4 tsp

Black salt – as per taste

Mulethi: 1 small piece 1 cm

Dry Ginger- one piece

Put all these ingredients in a container with 250 ml of water and boil it for about five minutes. Strain it and drink this decoction half an hour after having your meal. It will improve your digestive system and relieve abdominal pain. This decoction is very effective for treating stomach pain or constipation in babies.

Three More Natural Remedies you Can Try

If you have stomach pain, look no further than your kitchen for a solution. Here are 5 amazing kitchen ingredients to get rid of your pain.

Ginger

This popular spice is a remedy for everything from pain to nausea, thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Studies have shown that ginger can aid digestion and soothe an upset tummy. It can also hasten the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduce bloating and cramps. Simply chop up some fresh ginger root and make a tea or chew fresh ginger slices.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile flowers are rich in the key constituents like flavonoid glycosides & volatile oils that are beneficial to the digestive system. Chamomile tea made from dried chamomile flowers is known to be very effective in treating an upset stomach. This herb has anti-inflammatory properties that help relax your stomach muscles, which in turn reduces the pain of cramping and spasms. Drinking chamomile tea can also help relieve digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and colic. You can easily find chamomile herbal tea as both loose flowers and tea bags in the market.

Peppermint

This herbal remedy is used for the treatment of various health conditions including indigestion, headaches, cold and flu, nausea, and irritable bowel syndrome. The menthol in peppermint leaves is a natural analgesic, or pain reliever. Brew a cup of peppermint tea or chewing the leaves to keep stomach pangs at bay.