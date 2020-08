According to Ayurveda, Psoriasis (Kitibh Kust) occurs due to an imbalance of two doshas or areas of energy - Vata and Kapha.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal, leading to the appearance of red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, scalp, and lower back. Allopathic treatment for psoriasis may include creams and ointments (topical therapy), light therapy (phototherapy), injection of steroids, and immune-suppressing drugs. However, long term use of such drugs has its own resultant complications. As a result, more and more people are seeking natural treatments to help manage skin condition. Ayurveda treatment for Psoriasis has shown very good results in many patients. Also Read - Malaika Arora uses this natural ingredient to keep her ‘extremely sensitive’ skin fresh all day long

Ayurveda practitioners believe that timely diagnosis of the problem, a controlled, balanced & nutritious diet along with stress-free living and a well thought out Ayurveda treatment supported by yoga will be the correct & safer path to manage Psoriasis. Also Read - Avoid these foods and drinks if you have psoriasis

Ayurvedic Treatment for Psoriasis

According to Ayurveda, Psoriasis (Kitibh Kust) occurs due to an imbalance of two doshas or areas of energy – Vata and Kapha. While Vata is responsible for controlling bodily functions, Kapha is responsible for growth in the body. The imbalance between these two energies can cause build-up of toxins in your system, leading to inflammation. Ayurveda works on the principle of keeping your doshas balanced for optimal health. Therefore, Ayurvedic treatments for psoriasis involve not only herbal applications but also diet and lifestyle changes. Panchakarma therapy is the main Ayurveda treatment for psoriasis. Also Read - 5 effective home remedies to treat psoriasis

Panchkarma Treatment for psoriasis

The main goal of this treatment is detoxification and purification of the body, which is achieved through plant-based remedies and dietary changes. One has to follow a strict diet regime during the entire treatment period. Often a vegetarian diet is recommended during this treatment. Panchkarma treatment includes:

Consumption of medicated ghee for 7 to 10 days.

Vomiting (Vamana) and purgation (Virechana)

Dripping medicated oil or buttermilk overhead

Covering the entire body with a paste of medicines and mud.

Performing medicated enemas for 8-10 days

Consumption of internal medicines like herbal formulations, herbal concoctions and medicated ghee for at least 120 to 180 days.

This duration of treatment depends upon the age, severity of the disease, dietary habits and lifestyle of the patient, etc. Nonvegetarian foods, alcohol and salted items are restricted during the treatment period. It is also recommended to avoid junk food.

Ayurvedic herbal remedies used to treat psoriasis

Many Ayurvedic compounds and herbs could benefit people with psoriasis. However, people should consult an Ayurveda practitioner before including these herbs in their regimen.

Black nightshade juice to reduce inflammation

Garlic and onions to purify the blood

Jasmine flower paste to relieve itching and reduce inflammation

Guggul to reduce inflammation

Neem to boost the immune system and purify the blood

Turmeric to reduce inflammation, redness, and swelling

Boswellia (Indian frankincense) to reduce inflammation and support the immune system

Topical aloe vera for soothing itchy skin.

Ayurveda treatment plans also include meditation and exercise as stress — both physical and emotional – can trigger Psoriasis. Practicing yoga is one effective way to reduce stress. Research has shown that yoga reduces the body’s stress response, which in turn reduces inflammation — the main cause of psoriasis flare-up.