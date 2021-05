Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is a common condition affecting 7 % to 12% of women in the age group 12–45 years. The problem of PCOD is affecting a larger population of women due to many factors, including hormonal imbalances. It can cause problems with menstrual periods and make it difficult them to conceive. There are several complications of PCOD, such as acne and pimples, excessive weight gain, and excessive hair on the body. Some women also show the symptoms of hair loss and thinning of hair on the scalp. Depression, stress, and anxiety are also caused due to PCOD. Also Read - International Mother's Day: Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers To Stay Calm, Strong And Agile

Causes of PCOD and symptoms

It is important to understand the causes of PCOD to treat the condition. Only then will the particular patient obtain a personalized and unique treatment. Usually, female sex hormones, Estrogen and Progesterone, and a limited amount of male sex hormones, Testosterone, is produced by the ovaries. During the menstrual cycle, these hormones assist in the natural production of eggs in the ovaries. PCOD is caused due to an imbalance in these sex hormones. Also Read - International Mother's Day: Physical And Mental Wellbeing Of Mothers In the times of Covid-19

In PCOD, the ovaries begin to produce slightly more androgens. As a result of this, women suffering from PCOD stop ovulating, develop pimples, and develop excess facial and body hair. Follicles contain eggs, with one or more eggs getting released during the menstrual cycle. In polycystic ovary syndrome, the eggs in these follicles do not develop and are not released from the ovaries. Instead, they cause small cysts in the ovary, which is why they’re called polycystic ovaries. PCOD tends to occur in families; if other women in the family have PCOD, the chances of getting it are higher. Also Read - Breastfeeding Can Prevent Build-up Of Visceral, Pericardial Fat: Lower Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Ayurveda vs modern medicine

Let’s take a look at what modern medicine does before we get into what Ayurveda prescribes. The allopathic treatment for PCOD consists of two drugs: one for insulin resistance and the other is contraceptive pills. Apart from that, there is nothing else recommended, hence, it manages PCOD on a surface level.

Treating PCOD with Ayurveda

Women can now monitor or treat their PCOD with the aid of modern medicine. On the other hand, Ayurveda has an effective remedy for PCOD. It is also the world’s only medication scheme that is both preventive and curative. The only variable is the length of treatment, which varies depending on the severity of PCOD and the size of the ovary. Furthermore, Ayurveda places a strong emphasis on a person’s ‘Prakriti’ (constitution) and prescribes a comprehensive treatment plan. Consequently, it is true to say that “Ayurveda cures the human, not just the disease.”

Dissolving cysts with Ayurvedic medicine

Ayurveda is the only system that can treat PCOD by dissolving cysts. For cyst dissolution, the best herbs such as Gandhari and Varuna are used. Ovulation support medicine is prescribed, and it is made up entirely of herbal formulations.

Long term treatment plan to 100 per cent healing

There is a medicine available to help with metabolism, which is crucial in preventing gynecological disorders. There are no side effects. These medicines are 100 per cent natural and herbal formulations made with the right combination of healing herbs. The treatment plan can take anywhere from 3-6 months, depending on how severe the problem is. Eighty per cent of the cases get fully healed after six months of treatment. When a woman begins taking drugs, the ovary’s size returns to normal, and the menstrual cycle becomes routine.

A natural alternative

Ayurveda has developed unique natural and herbal compositions which has helped thousands of women across India to recover from the problem of PCOD. The compositions are made of natural herbs, which is very much effective and beneficial in PCOD. Apart from the herbal composition, a classical ayurvedic tablet known as Kachnaar Guggulu is also good in PCOD. Depending on the symptoms Rajparvatni Vati and Chandraprabha Vati etc, are also given. The entire treatment is a research and evidence-based and approved ayurvedic formulation.

Non-invasive treatment procedure

Ovarian drilling is often performed during allopathic procedures, which is excessive and may damage the stroma (the connective tissue between the ovaries). Regardless of the scale of the cysts, Ayurveda does not prescribe surgery. It only suggests non-invasive treatment, with cysts and ovaries being treated with various drugs.

Treating PCOD with diet and exercise

Although pregnancy is often cited as a natural remedy, many women are not ready to have a child. If a PCOD diagnosis has already been made, pregnancy cannot be cited as the only treatment. If pregnancy is not a choice, the best cure is a combination of diet and exercise to maintain a healthy weight. Supplementing vitamins and hormones can also be highly helpful.

(The article is written by Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)