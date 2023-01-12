Ayurvedic Treatment For Infertility Published In The American Journal Of Medical Sciences

The Ayurvedic treatment for infertility was carried out by Ayushakti on four women, aged between 20-40 years, who were facing issues in conceiving.

The prevalence of infertility is on the rise worldwide and it is expected to increase further in the future. Some of the common factors contributing to the rising infertility rate include late marriages or delayed maternal age, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high fat diet, lack of exercise, smoking, alcoholism, drug addiction, and increased chemical exposure. Luckily, there are many effective fertility treatments that are helping couples with fertility issues to fulfil their dream of parenthood. In some cases, Ayurvedic treatment for infertility has been found really effective. For example, Ayushakti's INFERTOX treatment for infertility has shown positive results in four women who were facing issues in conceiving.

This Ayurvedic treatment for infertility was recently recognised and published in The American Journal of Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research.

Dr. Smita Naram, Ayurveda Practitioner and Co-Founder of Ayushakti said that their treatment protocol can be considered in women with serum low AMH, which is the indicator of diminished ovarian reserve.

Diminished ovarian reserve and infertility

According to experts in Ayushakti, women are born with approximately 1-2 million eggs and have those for their life. Diminished ovarian reserve (DOR) can make it difficult to get pregnant. In fact, it a leading cause of infertility in women today. Hence, ovarian reserve or egg count testing is important in evaluation of the infertile female.

The level of Anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) in the blood is considered a good indicator of a woman's ovarian reserve. It is a protein hormone produced by granulosa cells inside the ovarian follicles.

The clinical symptoms of low AMH observed resemble Dhatukshayajanya vandhyatva (Infertility due to depletion of body tissue), according to Ayushakti experts.

INFERTOX treatment for infertility

Ayushakti recently used INFERTOX treatment for infertility to treat four female patients aged between 20-40 years who were facing issues in conceiving.

After conducting in-depth and detailed sessions with each patient and receiving a confirmation of the patient's Dosha, Dushya, and Bala strength, Ayushakti suggested the Infertox treatment plan for them.

"The treatment was set up in three stages: Remove, Restore and Renew. First, toxins (Aam) were removed from the body, which was responsible for the blockages. Then in the second stage, they helped them restore the digestive fire and bring the body to its original balanced state of being. Lastly, the cells were renewed using the Nasya method to achieve long-lasting vitality," Ayushakti explained in a release.

All the four patients saw a positive result in their bodies, it said.

The Ayurveda treatment protocol includes detoxification as a cleansing therapy, Basti (Enema) as a nourishing process, and Ayushakti Ayurveda Medicinal Herbal Formulas and herbal remedies in combination helped improve the serum AMH level to a significant level. This combination was helpful for further treatment of the patients with their own eggs, the release added.

Dr. Smita said, "Our treatment protocols, which are used for regulating the markers of AMH, can improve the quality and quantity of ovum which in turn can enhance the rate of successful conception. Therefore, this protocol can be considered, with serum low AMH, of great value for patients having fertility issues. We are in the process of conducting research on a large scale to prove the efficacy of their treatment protocol for inclusion in integrative medical."

She expressed her gratitude to The American Journal of Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research for noticing their work and publishing it in their journal.