Ayurvedic Treatment For Glaucoma, Cataract, Diabetic Retinopathy And Other Eye Diseases

Ayurvedic treatment for various eye diseases.

Ayurveda can treat many diseases. Here, Ayurveda expert Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu Ayurvedic treatment for various eye diseases.

Can eye diseases be treated with Ayurveda? Yes, Ayurveda is an ancient traditional Indian medical practice that offers a number of treatments for various eye ailments.

"These treatments are based on the principles of Ayurveda, which aim to balance the doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha) in the body and promote overall health and well-being," says Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma and Director of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Basu threw light on some of the Ayurvedic treatments used for certain eye diseases.

Glaucoma (Timira)

Glaucoma is a disorder that damages the optic nerve and can impair vision. Ayurvedic treatments for glaucoma include taking Triphala as it helps balance the three doshas, Shirodhara, Netra Tarpana therapy and Netra Basti therapy (applying medicated ghee to the eyes).

Macular degeneration

Any damage to the macula, the centre of the retina, is the primary cause of macular degeneration. This limits a person's capacity to have a clear vision. The illness worsens with time and has the potential to leave a person totally blind.

To treat this eye condition, it is recommended to do Nasya therapy and consume Amalaki (a rich source of vitamin (C) and Triphala, as these will help in preventing the deterioration of the retina and macula.

You may like to read

Cataract

A cataract is an eye ailment caused by the clouding of the eye's lens. Ayurvedic treatments for cataracts include taking Triphala Guggulu tablets, applying a paste made with haritaki powder and water to the eyes, and using an eye drop made with punarnava.

Diabetic Retinopathy (Madhumeha Netra)

One of the common consequences of diabetes is Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), in which the retina's blood vessels are harmed. It is considered to be the primary reason for eyesight loss. Moreover, the consumption of bitter gourd and bilberry can help in reducing or curing Diabetic Retinopathy. It is also suggested to perform Virechana therapy.

Myopia (nearsightedness)

Myopia happens when the eye is not able to focus on distant objects. Ayurvedic treatments for myopia include taking almonds, brahmi, and triphala and eating a diet rich in vitamin A. Further, it is recommended to do some eye exercises and yoga asanas such as Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), Shavasana (Corpse Pose) and more.

Dry eyes (Shushkakshipaka)

Dryness in eyes is a situation that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears. Ayurvedic treatments for dry eyes include performing Nasya, applying ghee (clarified butter) to the eyes, using castor oil eye drops, and drinking tea made with fennel seeds.

Conjunctivitis

The thin membrane that covers the white area of the eye, the conjunctiva, becomes inflamed when it develops conjunctivitis. Ayurvedic treatments for conjunctivitis include washing the eyes with triphala water (water soaked with triphala powder), using a rose water eye drop, and applying a mixture of honey and water to the eyes.

Night blindness

Night blindness is a condition in which a person has difficulty seeing in low light. Ayurvedic treatments for night blindness include taking Triphala Guggulu tablets, eating a diet rich in vitamin A, and drinking tea made with cumin seeds.

Dr. Basu, however, cautions that the ayurvedic treatments discussed above should be used only under the guidance of a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner.