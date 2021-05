Several Indian states are witnessing an increased number of black and white fungal infections among Covid-19 patients. The infection which usually starts from the nose eventually spreading to eyes and lungs. The black or white fungus is most likely to affect diabetic and old age people during or post covid, apparently due to excessive use of steroids and prolonged unhygienic oxygen delivery. Anti-fungal drug Ampho B is commonly used for the treatment of this kind of infection. Did you know that Black Fungus can be treated through Ayurveda? Here Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, how black and white fungal infections are treated with home remedies and natural herbal formulations. Also Read - After Black And White Fungus, A More Dangerous Yellow Fungus Reported In India

"Black fungus is typically found on vegetables and fruits that are decaying. By any reason if this fungus settles on mucus membrane and starts spreading, it can be quite dangerous. We have observed in global countries like the US, U.K that people usually stay indoors during winters leading to a closed environment which can be one of the causes of black fungus," she said.

Home remedy for black fungus

According to Dr. Smita, the black fungus infection can be treated through two methods: First one through specific detox under an expert's guidance to completely remove the disease from its root cause, and Second by boosting the immune system through natural remedies.

“Anti-fungal wouldn’t always help and can lead to side-effects according to research published by WHO. We suggest home remedies and natural herbal formulations to boost one’s immune system and fight this disease,” she asserted.

Dr. Smita also shared a home remedy recipe one can try to fight black fungal infection. Here’s how to make it:

Take 1 teaspoon Gudici powder + 1 teaspoon tinospora cordifolia powder+ 1 teaspoon neem + 1 teaspoon turmeric powder and half glass of water. Mix them well and drink it 3 times a day.

Along with this if one observes external symptoms of black fungus on the nose one can immediately apply a mixture of neem oil, chalmogra oil and sesame oil in equal parts on the infected area around 6 times a day. This will lead to remarkable reduction in black fungal within 4- 5 days, said Dr. Smita.

Symptoms of Black fungus infection

The symptoms may vary depending on which part of the body is affected. Commonly, the fungus affects sinuses, lungs, and the brain. Common symptoms of black fungus are nasal blockage or congestion, blackish or bloody nasal discharge, blackish discolouration over the bridge of nose or palate. When the eyes are affected, one may experience blurred or double vision with pain. If the lungs are affected, it can worsen the already existing Covid lung symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and collection of water in the lungs. Other symptoms associated with black fungus include fever, headache, cough, blood vomiting and altered mental status.

After Black fungus and white fungus, a more severe yellow fungus infection has been recorded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Fatigue, weight loss, or a loss of appetite are the symptoms of yellow fungus. In more severe case, symptoms may include leakage of pus, slow healing of wounds, sunken eyes, organ failure, and finally necrosis. Get medical attention as soon as you notice any of these symptoms.