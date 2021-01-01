Your liver is the largest vital organ of your body and it is responsible for many essential bodily functions. It detoxifies the body, helps in digestion and keeps you healthy and fit. You need to take care of this organ and make sure that it does not suffer from poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy habits. Any problems with the liver, like fatty liver disease, jaundice and hepatitis, can lead to complications that you can do without. Also Read - Gut acting up? Try these Ayurvedic herbs to calm your stomach

But other than leading a healthy lifestyle, there are other ways of ensuring that this organ remains healthy. You can also use the secrets of Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, to ensure optimum health of this organ. There are many herbs and formulations in Ayurveda that can help you do so. So, this new year, take a pledge to keep your liver healthy and make sure that every day of 2021 is ailment free for you. Also Read - Ayurveda for asthma: Effective remedies that work wonders

AYURVEDA AND LIVER HEALTH

According to Ayurveda, your liver has an association with pitta dosha, raktha dhathu or blood and agni or digestive fire. Your health of your liver can influence all three and the imbalance in the three can also influence the health of this organ. Pitta dosha can lead to an enlarged liver and shrunken liver, jaundice, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. But since liver metabolises the food that you consume, the right foods can keep this organ healthy. Bitter tasting herbs, fruits and veggies like apples, carrots, beetroot and leafy greens are good too. Here are a few Ayurvedic herbs and foods that can boost liver health. Also Read - Ayurvedic Treatment for Typhoid: Herbs and Dietary Guidelines

Papaya

This is one fruit that comes with many health benefits. But to boost liver health, you need to have the seeds of the fruit and the leaves of the papaya tree. It will help you keep liver diseases like jaundice and liver cirrhosis at bay. You can dry the seeds in the sun, grind them to a powder and have a teaspoon of this everyday mixed in a glass of warm water. Add some lemon juice to make this drink more potent. As for the leaves, you can take some, grind it andthen extract the juice. Drink this every day. But a word of caution here. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, avoid having this.

Triphala

This is an Ayurvedic formulation that contains three potent herbs, haritaki, bibhitaki and amla. A pinch of this powder every day before bedtime will boost your metabolism and improve bowel movements. It will also clean your blood and detoxify your body.

Garlic

Garlic keeps your liver healthy and also significantly brings down your risk of many diseases related to the liver. It prevents fat accumulation in the liver and helps in cleansing this organ of all toxins. Have this daily in the form of tea in the morning for best benefits.

Amla or the Indian gooseberry

This sour fruit is loaded with vitamin C, which is good for liver health. It prevents the accumulation of fat in the organ and prevents fatty liver disease. You can have it raw, in juice form or in powder form. If you have it in juice form, have it on an empty stomach for best results. If you have the raw fruit and find it too sour for your taste, just drink a glass of water immediately after having the fruit. You will be left with a sweet aftertaste.