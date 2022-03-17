Ayurvedic Tips For Your 'Holi'-Days: How To Protect Your Precious Tresses From The Harmful Colours

Oil your hair before playing Holi

Oil champi, cold water rinse, hair masks Ayurveda doctor suggests tips to protect your hair from harmful Holi colours.

Who doesn't love splashing colours on Holi? After all the fun and games, the annoying part is when you see the quantity of colours on your skin and hair. So, now that you're planning your enticing schemes to dupe your friends and family into taking colour baths, let's look at some pre-and post-hair care routines for Holi..!!

You realise the colours stick together, right?

So doing a full-on oil champi is the best way to protect your precious tresses. The oil forms a barrier around your hair, preventing the colour from going deep into the shaft.

Coconut oil formulations along with amla, bhringaraj like Kerala Ayurveda Neelibringadi keram, Kerala Ayurveda Kesini oil are a wonderful option. These potent hair elixirs provide deep nourishment, retain moisture and improve blood circulation to the scalp. This will make it easier to remove the colours and prevent the damage caused by the synthetics.

Best if you could skip your shampoo a day before!

Why? Shampooing regularly would remove all the filth and oil from your scalp, which is OKAY on any day, but not before Holi, because you want it to stay hydrated. Hydration is a powerful tool to prevent damage. Shampoo, in turn, might dry up the strands.

So either avoid shampooing altogether or switch to softer, moisture-based alternatives that will include aloe vera, amla, etc. Their cool potency and soothing action will balance the upcoming dryness usually we get after a shampoo.! They will give us a satisfying wash with minimal frizz.

Hydration is the key!

So, this is a proven and true method to keep your skin and scalp nourished. Increase your liquid intake as 'Holi' approaches. Because the synthetic colours take up moisture from your scalp, causing damage and dryness. Your scalp might be at risk.! So be on water as much as possible.

A cold water rinse

It takes a lot of work to get the colour out of your hair. However, if done correctly, it can have a significant effect. For the best results with a cold water rinse, use mild shampoos and products containing natural ingredients, such as:

Aloe vera

Tea tree oil or

Neem

Warm water may cause the hazardous substances to crystallise. Hence, cold water is our hero for hair cleansing.!

Mask your strands.

If the colours are stubborn enough, then allow a few minutes for a moisturising hair mask to rest on your strands.

As per the Ayurvedic classics, hair masks with:

Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

Henna (Lawsonia inermis)

Bhringraj (Eclipta alba) or

Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica) would give you an amazing cleanse.

Massage the mask gently into your hair, which will not only stimulate your scalp but also remove any remaining colour from your hair. Rinse with a natural shampoo afterwards to avoid further chemical interactions.

Most importantly, the conditioner for your strands

After you've finished shampooing your hair, don't forget to condition it. Holi colours have a tendency to dry out and roughen your hair. Conditioners rich in aloe vera, coconut milk, etc .will keep your hair from drying out by retaining its natural moisture.

You might wish you had never left your house since your scalp is dry, coated in hazardous artificial colours, and your pores are blocked with filth and gulaal. But what is Holi without a riot of colours and unfettered revelry? I'd describe it as lifeless. So, let's have some measures taken to be resilient against the damage.! So now smile wide.!!

(This article is authored by Dr. Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS), Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.)