4 Ayurvedic Herbs That People With Autism Can Consume

A few changes in your lifestyle can work wonders towards inward healing in the long term.

Ayurveda is the essence of life which means Life (Ayu) and science (Veda), stating sciences of life or life sciences. Ayurveda comprises the balance of diet, exercise, rest, sleep, and other related activities in treating central nervous system disorders. It is a conventional system of medicine that has ascertained its way of treating and overseeing the ones affected with severe health issues like arthritis, diabetes, psoriasis, stress, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, back pain, fibromyalgia, obesity etc.

A lesser-known fact about Ayurveda is that it also can help in treating autism. Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder that causes various impairments in social communication and restricted repetitious behaviour. Autism disorder affects the nervous track in every perspective, such as emotional, social, and physical attributes.

There are many phases of autism, varying from mild to severe. Ayurveda views ASD as a behavioural abnormality stating a defect in the neuropsychological system. Autism disorder may cause communication issues, concentration problems, behavioural differences, improper social behaviour, and much more. Each person with this disorder may have different strengths and challenges in facing the situation. In addition, genetic factors may play an essential part in this disorder. Therefore, this disorder needs special care for better cure results.

Dr Smita Naram shares some ayurvedic herbs that people with autism can consume:

Brahmi Brahmi (Bacopa Monneiri) helps eliminate the loss of memory and forgetting function and improves the recalling ability of the human brain. Brahmi is one of the safest and most effective herbs for autistic symptoms in adults and well as children Shankhapushpi (Clitoria ternatea) - This herb content in the hippocampus enriches their neurochemical foundation for learning and remembrance can be quick and hence is helpful in Ayurvedic Treatment for Autism Ashwagandha (Horse Somneifera) Ayurveda recommends Ashwagandha to get rid of Attention issues, memory deficit, and other disorders which are prime features of autism Shatavari This herb helps in the case of anxiety and depression and works as an anti-depressant containing many such elements in it

Along with these, Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, also suggest the below special gluten-free diet for better gut health

Soup made with green moong dal or yellow dal and organic fresh vegetables like; fresh fruits like apple, mango, gooseberry, pomegranate, melon, and pear; cooked vegetables; oils like extra virgin olive oil and medicinal cow's ghee can be most effective Have white pumpkin + beetroot juice with turmeric powder every day. This can help the disorder blaze It is also recommended to have soaked almonds and 4-5 tsp ghee every day