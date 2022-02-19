- Health A-Z
Ayurveda is a holistic system of healing. The treatment it prescribes takes into consideration, diet, exercise, relaxation, meditation, massages, and external care. In fact, yoga and meditation are part of the Ayurvedic way of life. That is why the Ayurvedic lifestyle and diet are useful in diabetes care. As everyone knows, management of blood sugar levels is absolutely imperative in diabetes. Naturally, if blood sugar levels are not in control there is the risk of complications, including skin conditions that take long to respond to treatment.
The ancient sages of India placed a high value on raw, natural foods and fresh fruit and vegetable juices. For diabetes, Ayurveda advocates a diet that is low in fats, sugar, and starch, but high in vitamins and minerals. The general feeling of well-being actually improves the mental outlook, helping the body to cope with stress and adds a zest to life.
Diabetics also know the importance of exercise for managing blood sugar levels. Exercise also adds a healthy glow to the skin by improving blood circulation to the surface. Begin by doing deep breathing exercises, like pranayama, in front of an open window. Check with your doctor before starting exercise. Walking is excellent, as it helps to exercise the entire body.
Skin problems are common in diabetes. The skin becomes quite fragile and gets grazed easily. Bacterial infections, boils, abscesses, skin irritation, dry or itchy skin are some of the common skin conditions that diabetics suffer from. Dryness of the skin is probably the most common. In extreme cases, there may be flakiness and itching too. The skin is also susceptible to fungal infections. Unless infections are dealt with in good time, they can spread and lead to complications. Of course, control of blood sugar levels must be ensured.
With diabetes, the skin becomes dry. Sun exposure also causes a loss of moisture. The daily care routine is extremely important, as it helps to control dryness and other problems.
Every night, after cleansing, use a nourishing cream. Look for a nourishing cream, containing ingredients like wheat-germ oil, carrot seed, almond, as they are rich in Vitamins A and E. Spread the cream lightly on the face and massage it on the skin with a few drops of water. The application of outer-eye creams helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin and prevent early wrinkles.
For the skin on the body, Ayurveda advocates sesame seed (til) oil. Apply and massage it into the skin of the body before bath. Immediately after your bath, apply body lotion while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture.
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
