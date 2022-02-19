Ayurvedic Skin Care Routine For Type 2 Diabetes Patients: Pamper Yourself With These Tips

Diabetes patients are no strangers to skin problems. But with a proper skin care ritual, you can overcome these issues and get silky soft skin. Read on.

Ayurveda is a holistic system of healing. The treatment it prescribes takes into consideration, diet, exercise, relaxation, meditation, massages, and external care. In fact, yoga and meditation are part of the Ayurvedic way of life. That is why the Ayurvedic lifestyle and diet are useful in diabetes care. As everyone knows, management of blood sugar levels is absolutely imperative in diabetes. Naturally, if blood sugar levels are not in control there is the risk of complications, including skin conditions that take long to respond to treatment.

Importance of food for diabetes patients

The ancient sages of India placed a high value on raw, natural foods and fresh fruit and vegetable juices. For diabetes, Ayurveda advocates a diet that is low in fats, sugar, and starch, but high in vitamins and minerals. The general feeling of well-being actually improves the mental outlook, helping the body to cope with stress and adds a zest to life.

Importance of exercise for diabetes patients

Diabetics also know the importance of exercise for managing blood sugar levels. Exercise also adds a healthy glow to the skin by improving blood circulation to the surface. Begin by doing deep breathing exercises, like pranayama, in front of an open window. Check with your doctor before starting exercise. Walking is excellent, as it helps to exercise the entire body.

Skin problems in diabetes patients

Skin problems are common in diabetes. The skin becomes quite fragile and gets grazed easily. Bacterial infections, boils, abscesses, skin irritation, dry or itchy skin are some of the common skin conditions that diabetics suffer from. Dryness of the skin is probably the most common. In extreme cases, there may be flakiness and itching too. The skin is also susceptible to fungal infections. Unless infections are dealt with in good time, they can spread and lead to complications. Of course, control of blood sugar levels must be ensured.

A few skin care tips for diabetes patients

With diabetes, the skin becomes dry. Sun exposure also causes a loss of moisture. The daily care routine is extremely important, as it helps to control dryness and other problems.

If the skin is very dry, avoid soap, or use mild glycerin soap for bathing.

Cleansing cream or gel containing aloe vera should be used for the face. Aloe Vera is a powerful moisturizer and also has soothing properties.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF of 30 or 40 before going out in the sun.

Keep the skin moisturized at all times and use a moisturizer under make-up.

Night-time skin care routine

Every night, after cleansing, use a nourishing cream. Look for a nourishing cream, containing ingredients like wheat-germ oil, carrot seed, almond, as they are rich in Vitamins A and E. Spread the cream lightly on the face and massage it on the skin with a few drops of water. The application of outer-eye creams helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin and prevent early wrinkles.

Give yourself a silky soft skin

For the skin on the body, Ayurveda advocates sesame seed (til) oil. Apply and massage it into the skin of the body before bath. Immediately after your bath, apply body lotion while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)