Taking painkillers may provide immediate relief from intense pain, but they may cause unwanted side effects such as gastric erosion, acidity, ulcer, fatal ulcer proliferation, and kidney problem. This is the reason why more people are turning to herbal remedies for treatment of chronic pain. Three ayurvedic medicines have been proven beneficial in treating chronic pain conditions like arthritis, frozen shoulder, tennis elbow, ankle pain, neck pain, back pain, knee pain and spondylosis. There are Painmukti MJ tablets, Painmukti cream, and Painmukti-Sandhical tablets. Also Read - AYUSH Ministry, WHO sign pact to promote use of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine

Painmukti medicines are products of Ayushakti, an ayurvedic health centre co-founded by Ayurveda expert Dr. Smita Naram. Ayushakti released its survey report on chronic pain conditions and benefits of using Painmukti medicines on Wednesday. Also Read - Study proves efficacy of 3 ayurvedic kashayams for rheumatoid arthritis treatment

This study included patients with joint pain lasting more than three months. According to the survey results, taking Painmukti medicines helped the patients in reducing their pain by 60 percent, with zero side effects. Treatment with the ayurvedic medicines also reduced the consumption of painkillers by 90 percent among the participants. Also Read - Rheumatoid arthritis can be debilitating: Say goodbye to joint pain with curcumin in your diet

Overall, treatment with Painmukti medicinal series led to an improved quality of life in terms of energy, happiness, improved sleep, increased mobility, and reduced anxiety in the patients, Ayushakti claimed in its press release.

What are these ayurvedic medicines made of?

According to Ayushakti, its pain-relieving medicines contain ancient ayurvedic herbs like Nirgundi extract, Shunthi powder, Shallaki extract, Musta powder, Rasna extract, Punarnave extract, Ashwagandha, Shuddha guggul, among other herbs.

“Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage. Pain sensation can be of two main types: acute and chronic. People have been suffering from chronic pain problems for years now, our main aim with Painmukti medicines is to help people reduce intake of painkillers leading to side effects,” said Dr. Smita.

This study was conducted after obtaining permission from the Institutional Ethics Committee, and it took three months to complete it, the release said.

Ashwagandha, one of the ingredients in these ayurvedic medicines, is known to have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects. Also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, ashwagandha has been used for treatment of a variety of conditions including stress, anxiety, fatigue, pain, skin problems, diabetes, arthritis, epilepsy, etc. Some research has found it to be effective in relieving joint pain caused due to rheumatoid arthritis. A few animal studies have also suggested that ashwagandha might help stop cell growth in certain cancers, including lung tumours.