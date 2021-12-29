Ashwagandha: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Ayurvedic Herb Ashwagandha: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that grows in various parts of India, the Middle East, and some parts of Africa. This herb has a long history of use in traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years to ease pain and inflammation, treat insomnia, and boost nutrition, along with other conditions. The herb is also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry. Ayurvedic experts have also been using this herb for curing several other chronic diseases such as certain cancers, Alzheimer's disease, and anxiety. Ashwagandha also has anxiolytic properties which improve energy levels and mitochondrial health. Ayurveda also says that this herb is rich in an anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic agent which is useful in treating clinical cases of Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritis.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF ASHWAGANDHA

Ashwagandha has some amazing health benefits. It is an important herb in Ayurvedic medicine. In Ayurvedic medicine, Ashwagandha is considered a Rasayana. This means that this ayurvedic herb works wonders in maintaining youth, both mentally and physically. Here are some of the health benefits of Ashwagandha that you should know:

Reduces Stress and anxiety

Ashwagandha has a calming effect on individuals suffering from anxiety, stress, compared to over-the-counter medicines, like lorazepam, a sedative and anxiety medication.

Eases Arthritis

Ashwagandha is a great pain reliever that acts instantly in preventing pain signals from coming in from the central nervous system. The anti-inflammatory properties of this herb make it suitable for Ayurvedic practitioners to use this herb in treating patients suffering from various forms of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Boosts Heart Health

Ashwagandha is a beneficial Ayurvedic herb in treating heart-related ailments such as lowering high blood pressure, lowering high cholesterol, easing chest pain, preventing heart disease, etc. According to Ayurvedic experts, Ashwagandha root extracts could enhance a person's cardiorespiratory endurance.

Helps Manage Alzheimer's Treatment

Ashwagandha has also proven to be a great herb in treating or lowering down the loss of brain function in people with neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Reduces Cancer Risk

Some studies over the years have stated that the Ayurvedic herb ashwagandha has great potential to stop cell growth in certain cancers. This includes reducing lung tumors in animal studies.

Keeps Blood Sugar Levels Tamed

Ashwagandha is a great herb to keep blood sugar levels under control. The root and leaf extracts of Ashwagandha are particularly helpful in this regard. Several studies also suggest that this herb can prevent insulin resistance and glucose spike in your blood, important factors that can up your risk of diabetes.

Revs Up Your Sex Life

Over the years studies have shown that Ashwagandha is an amazing herb that can increase the sexual performance of women in three parameters: their sexual performance score on three parameters: arousal, lubrication and orgasm. It also improves sperm count and testosterone levels in men, evidence from several studies suggests.

SIDE EFFECTS OF ASHWAGANDHA

If you take this herb in a doctor-prescribed dosage, it is not unsafe. However, you may experience certain side effects if you overdose yourself with Ashwagandha. Here are the side effects:

Stomach upset

Diarrhea, and vomiting

Rarely, liver problems might occur

It is also not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. According to the experts, Ashwagandha can also lead to miscarriages.

The article does not contain all the plausible side effects of Ashwagandha. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.