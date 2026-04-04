Ayurvedic full body detox: Simple home remedies to cleanse your body naturally

Simple practices like Abhyanga (self-massage) and proper hydration can help cleanse the body, improve circulation, strengthen immunity and support overall well-being.

With an increased hectic lifestyle, poor dieting and rising pollution levels tend to cause the body to accumulate toxins. To cleanse these impurities most individuals resort to restrictive diets. Nevertheless, Ayurveda suggests a more complete body detoxification. It does not imply living on juices, fasting through the day and subsisting on salads. Rather Ayurveda detox centers around body, mind and day to day routine.

According to an Ayurvedic expert from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar a full body detox can easily be done at home using simple techniques. Some of the best practices include Abhyanga (self-massage) and hydration. Let's understand how these work:

What is the method of Abhyanga to detoxify the body?

Abhyanga is an Ayurvedic treatment procedure that entails rubbing the body with oil. This involves applying oil on the feet, hands, head and hair to clean the body internally in addition to relaxation.

To carry out Abhyanga as a method of detoxification follow these steps:

After a morning bath allow yourself about 10 minutes

Heat a little coconut or sesame oil

Massage your hands, head and feet with the warm oil

Continue for 10-15 min and give your body time to rest

Take a shower with a bit of lukewarm water

Ayurvedic benefits of Abhyanga

Some of the benefits of performing a full body massage using warm oil include:

It enhances blood circulation which ultimately helps to curb skin and hair issues

Warm oil eliminates impurity and boosts the immune system

It can be used to alleviate muscle and joint pain, decrease mental stress and physical fatigue

Practicing this method regularly can balance the Vata dosha that is linked to a range of health problems

How does water help in body detox?

Water is considered the most natural method of detoxing body. According to Ayurveda proper intake of water is essential in ensuring the body to get rid of toxins.

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For effective detox follow these guidelines:

Take 12 glasses of water, 1-2 glasses of water in the morning on an empty stomach

Sip water throughout the day rather than huge portions of water at a time

Ensure to drink at least 3 liters of water each day

Always drink slowly by taking small sips

Advantages of proper hydration:

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It assists in urine elimination of toxins in the body

It aids in improved digestion and alleviates problems such as stomach pain, constipation and gas

As toxins are removed, the skin improves issues like pimples, acne, pigmentation and wrinkles

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