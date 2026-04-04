Ayurvedic full body detox: Simple home remedies to cleanse your body naturally

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With an increased hectic lifestyle, poor dieting and rising pollution levels tend to cause the body to accumulate toxins. To cleanse these impurities most individuals resort to restrictive diets. Nevertheless, Ayurveda suggests a more complete body detoxification. It does not imply living on juices, fasting through the day and subsisting on salads. Rather Ayurveda detox centers around body, mind and day to day routine.
According to an Ayurvedic expert from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar a full body detox can easily be done at home using simple techniques. Some of the best practices include Abhyanga (self-massage) and hydration. Let's understand how these work:
Abhyanga is an Ayurvedic treatment procedure that entails rubbing the body with oil. This involves applying oil on the feet, hands, head and hair to clean the body internally in addition to relaxation.
To carry out Abhyanga as a method of detoxification follow these steps:
Some of the benefits of performing a full body massage using warm oil include:
Water is considered the most natural method of detoxing body. According to Ayurveda proper intake of water is essential in ensuring the body to get rid of toxins.
For effective detox follow these guidelines:
Advantages of proper hydration:
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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