Ayurvedic Drug Fifatrol Can Help Check Viral Infection, Dengue, Influenza, Claims Ayurveda Experts

Ayurvedic medicine Fifatrol which is a formulation of time-tested immunity strengthening herbo-mineral preparations has been found to help fight infection, flu and cold.

At a time when India is fighting its biggest healthcare battle against deadly coronavirus, vector-borne diseases like dengue, influenza, and viral fever cases are also rising across the states. However, in a major relief experts on Sunday claimed that herbal drugs like Fifatrol can help in boosting immunity and hasten recovery from these diseases. Speaking to the media, professor K N Dwivedi of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) said that there are some herbs and concoctions which can prevent the progression of infections due to seasonal flu and vectors such as mosquitoes and eliminate them gradually.

Fifatrol 'The Ayurvedic Concoction'

Prof. Dwivedi pointed out that the Ayurvedic medicine Fifatrol which is a formulation of time-tested immunity strengthening herbo-mineral preparations like guduchi, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti, mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati, has been found to help fight infection, flu and cold.

Developed by AIMIL Pharma, Fifatrol is a herbal drug that has also received recommendations from Ayurveda experts for even dengue and viral flu patients. Fifatrol has also shown effective results in treating vector-borne diseases. "During a trial on dengue patients at AIIMS, Bhopal, Fifatrol was found to have increased blood platelet count significantly," an Ayurvedic expert quoted as saying.

Dengue Types, Characterises, and Other Details

Professor Dwivedi explained that there are four types of dengue -- serotypes one to four -- at play, and the prevalence of serotype-two, which is more severe than other types, has been growing very fast across states.

Serotype-Two

In serotype-two dengue infection, platelet count drops rapidly, and the body's immune response becomes hyperactive leading to a cytokine storm that can damage the organs. This variant of dengue also impacts the kidneys, he said. "But this drug (Fifatrol), being enriched with immune-enhancing herbo-mineral preparations, can fight bacteria, viruses, and allergens and provides fast relief from nasal congestion, sore throat, body ache, and headache."

Fifatrol For Coronavirus

Ayurvedic herb Fifatrol has also been mentioned in nearly 200 technologies and research activities evaluated by experts in a compendium for combating coronavirus as compiled by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC). It offers an improved immune system to fight viral, bacterial, and other infections, normalises raised body temperature, fastens recovery, and eases the associated symptoms like flu, cold, and congestion, said Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharma.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimation of one in every five people worldwide can become infected with viral fever and vector-borne disease during the peak of the season in a year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

