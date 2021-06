In today’s new normal, following a healthy lifestyle is of immense importance as having a strong immune system is of priority. We are currently exposed to new and unknown viruses, which the human race has not built a strong immune to. Ayurveda truly believes that every illness starts with weak digestion and metabolism (Low Agni), this creates AAMA and excess DOSHA (toxins). Excess Dosha and Aama toxins block channels and bodily functions and finally tissues are undernourished leading to illness that would last long. To eliminate these toxins here is a simple Ayurvedic detox diet created by our team of doctors that shifts imbalances from the root causes. This holistic approach supports the entire body system to bring back long-lasting health naturally. Here, Dr. Smita Naram, Co-founder, Ayushakti, shares some of the perfect diet plans that can help you to cleanse your body from inside. Read and opt for the right detox diet plan and the perfect recipe to try! Also Read - Sugar detox: How to cleanse your body post Diwali

A Detox Diet Plan That Can Help You Cleanse Your Body

● For the first 1 to 2 days drink only dry ginger water, drink it every ½ hourly – at least 1 cup (boil 1-2 tsp dry ginger powder in 3 liters of water in the morning and then drink it the whole day) Also Read - 5 detox foods to cleanse your body

● Next 1 to 2 days have green moong & vegetable soup, take every 2 – 3 hourly at least 1 bowl. Also Read - 4 detox citrus drinks to boost immunity and stay hydrated

● Next 1 to 2 days have soft moong soup, take every 2 – 3 hourly at least 1 bowl

● Next 1 to 2 days have only moong and vegetable diet (you can select any one from below)

1 Varieties Of Moong Moong (Boiled/Cooked), Moong Soup, Moong Pancake Yellow Spilt Moong Dal, Yellow or Green Moong Khichdi, 2 Vegetables (In The Form of Soup / Boiled / Cooked / Juice / Smoothies ) Zucchini, Squashes, Pumpkin, Leafy Greens, Spinach, Mangold, Onion, Garlic, Carrots, Fresh Ginger, French Beans, Green, Bitter Gourd, Marrow, Courgette, Mange-tout, Asparagus, Fennel, Broccoli, Beetroot, Celery, Chicory and Leeks, Bottle Gourd,

You can also add these smoothies and beverages for better ease of digestion. The recipes are as follows:

Smoothie recipe 1

1 glass of mint coriander juice.

Take 1 handful mint fresh leaves + 1 handful coriander fresh leaves, take the juice out of that then can add salt & pepper powder as per taste.

Smoothie recipe 2

Take 1 medium-size apple + 1/2 beetroot + 1 cup carrot cubes + 1-inch ginger piece.

Add 1 glass of water and then blend all the ingredients in the blender until the desired consistency.

Detox Tea

Take 1 litre of water and add any of the below herbs and boil for 10 mins on the stove.

Then place the medicated water/detox tea in a thermos and drink during the day.

Cumin: Is an ancient remedy for indigestion, gas, and other digestive issues. It includes potent antioxidants and iron, as well as fibre, and it stimulates the enzymes in the body that facilitate strong digestion.

Coriander: In Ayurveda coriander is used to treat many intestinal disorders because it relieves gas, indigestion, and spasms, and it reduces inflammation.

Fennel: Is a remedy for colic, irritable bowel syndrome, and other painful digestive issues because it relaxes the smooth muscle in the digestive tract. It’s also good for RELIEVING excess gas and indigestion and encouraging the body to burn fat.

Please note: Your practitioner may add additional herbs to this tea for your individual need.

This medicated water helps to heal the gut mucosa, improve the absorption of nutrients, and stimulate the lymphatic system. The tea helps move fluid through and out of the body, so you may pass urine which is a good sign.

For better results and digestion, after a few weeks, one can add these below recipes to the diet also:

¼ Black pepper powder + ½ tsp cow’s ghee. To take in the morning on an empty stomach.

¼ tsp ajwain powder + ¼ tsp jaggery + ½ tsp cow’s ghee, mix well and take at night, before going to bed.

We are sure once you start following this regularly, it will lead you to a healthy and happy lifestyle. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. Eat healthy, stay healthy.