Asthma is a common chronic inflammatory disease that affects the airways of the lungs. The inflammation may be triggered by an allergen, cold air, excessive physical exertion or emotional stress. People with asthma have irritated and swollen airways that can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and/or chest tightness. It affects children more commonly than adults and usually starts in early childhood.

In Ayurveda, asthma is known as Shwasa Roga. It is believed to be mainly caused by imbalanced Kapha, one of the three energies or doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) responsible for maintaining the balance of overall health. The aggravation of kapha dosha blocks the flow of air creating spasms in the bronchial area, which causes asthma and wheezing. Therefore, Ayurvedic treatments for asthma focus on wiping out the Kapha lodged in the lungs.

Ayurveda treats asthma from its root, i.e., right from digestion. The traditional medicine focuses on purification procedures to expel excess doshas from their sites of accumulation in the body. It includes following the right diet and some lifestyle changes.

Ayurveda Treatment for Asthma

Ayurveda prescribes two purification therapies, Vamana and Virechana karmas, to clear toxins from the body for effective treatments for asthma. These purification therapies are preceded by ‘purva karma’ or preparatory procedures (Snehana and Swedana). Below is the Ayurvedic process for detoxification.

Snehana: Also called Oleation therapy, this purva karma involves using fatty products to lubricate the body (i.e. oil massages).

Swedana: It is the process of inducing sweat with the help of steam, generated from medicated herbal decoctions, to dilate the channels of the body and detach toxins from the tissues.

Vamana: It is a medicated purification therapy that uses herbs such as liquorice, sweet flag, and emetic nut to induce therapeutic vomiting. This is done to remove toxins ( vitiated doshas especially Kapha dosha ) from the upper gastrointestinal tract.

Virechana: Here the patient is given herbal medicines to force the excretion of impurities (which are brought from cellular level to gut level) through the anal route.

Rasayana Therapy

After the purification therapies, patients are provided with oral medicines along with diet regulation and lifestyle changes. This is called Rasayana therapy and it helps build immunity, prevent a recurrence, restores the normal functioning of the body.

Ayurvedic herbs for asthma treatment

Here are some Ayurvedic home remedies that are usually prescribed to reduce the symptoms of asthma and the frequency of asthma attacks.

Ginger and Garlic Cloves

Prepare a half cup of ginger tea mixed with 2-3 crushed garlic cloves and drink it. This may help release the kapha accumulation in the airways and prevent asthmatic attacks.

Ginger and Turmeric Powder

This is an Ayurvedic remedy to reduce the frequency of asthma attacks. Simply boil a teaspoon of freshly grated ginger in a glass of milk and add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder to it. Drink this decoction twice a day.

Cinnamon and Honey

This is another effective way to detoxify your body. To make this decoction, add one teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 1/4th teaspoon trikatu into a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes and add 1 teaspoon of honey. Take this twice a day.

Licorice and Ginger

Licorice, known as mulethi in Hindi, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Ayurveda experts suggest drinking a tea made with half a teaspoon licorice and half a teaspoon of ginger for managing asthma and its related symptoms.

Bay leaf

Mix half a teaspoon of bay leaf and 1/4th teaspoon of pippali with 1 teaspoon of honey. Take this two to three times a day. This can help prevent chronic symptoms of asthma.