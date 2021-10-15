Ayurveda: The Surprising Health Benefits Of Pure Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Valerian Roots And More

Ayurvedic herbs come with virtually no side effects.

The practices and medicines in Ayurveda are packed to the brim with health benefits and virtually no side effects. Read on to know more.

Ayurveda is the ancient wisdom of health and wellness that has been passed on generation after generation in India. The natives of the country have been popularly incorporating both products and lifestyle habits as suggested by the ancient texts in their day-to-day routine for centuries to cultivate good physical and mental health. In recent times, the Ayurvedic concepts have gained recognition and acceptance in the West as well, and thus, the theories and food products as preached in the sacred text are gaining paced global popularity. In this scenario, we have compiled below a list of some prominently used Ayurvedic products and their prescribed benefits.

Pure Shilajit

Shilajit is a well-trusted Ayurvedic remedy that is procured from the decayed plants found in the rocks of the Himalayan mountains. Shilajit is primarily known for its rich vitamin and mineral content that helps boost strength, agility, and endurance in humans. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities, Shilajit is known as the miracle herb that solves problems pertaining to aging, lethargy, infertility, and sexual health. It is also considered to be helpful in treating mental degeneration, dementia, Alzheimer's, and anemia. Additionally, it also helps relieve excessive sleepiness and high-altitude sickness.

Curcumin

Turmeric is a popular Indian herb best known for its remedial properties. One of the prime active ingredients found in turmeric is curcumin. According to the age-old Ayurvedic wisdom, curcumin works to establish and maintain an equilibrium in the three doshas of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Additionally, it helps ease joint and muscle pain and tension. Turmeric is also commonly used to nurse wounds, abrasions, and bruises and to treat common colds and sore throats.

Valerian root

The Valerian roots work to relieve anxiety and stress by amplifying levels of GABA, a calming chemical produced in human bodies, in people suffering from mental health concerns. The roots are also rich in antioxidants that soothe the body and mind and expedite deep sleep. This magic herb has proved to be an extremely helpful incorporation in the everyday routines of people suffering from mental health issues such as excessive stress, worry, or insomnia.

Saffron

This pricey herb is packed to the brim with health benefits and is also known for its great taste and color. Saffron is associated with preventing cancer by diminishing the existence of cancerous cells. It is also filled with antioxidants that work to solve problems caused by hormonal imbalances and PMS. The rich antioxidant content is also considered to be especially beneficial during pregnancy. The sunshine spice, as it is otherwise referred to as, also acts to shrink stress levels and raise spirits. Additionally, saffron, much like curcumin, is regularly used to prevent and cure common cough and cold.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also referred to as Indian ginseng, is a well-known and trusted Ayurvedic herb. Ashwagandha is popularly used to alleviate mental health concerns such as anxiety and stress. By reducing the cortisol (also known as the stress hormone) levels, Ashwagandha acts to calm the body and mind of an individual. It is also helpful in lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Pure ashwagandha extract boosts energy levels and can be used as a strength supplement. It boosts stamina and strength in people from all age brackets and assists muscle mass gain.

Summing up

The knowledge and acceptance of Ayurveda is increasing in recent times and is expected to only escalate further in the future as well. This is because the practices and medicines as preached in Ayurveda are packed to the brim with health benefits and have virtually no side effects. In today's world, the global population desperately desires optimal health and, in this case, Ayurveda, with its simple lifestyle suggestions and side-effect-free medicinal products, comes forward as a feasible option.

(This article is authored by Mr. Ayush Aggarwal, Founder and Director, Rasayanam)

