Ayurveda is an ancient healing therapy that originated in India thousands of years ago. It uses natural ingredients, herbs and spices, to make medicinal formulations that offer relief in a range of conditions. The humble clove is one such spice that is widely used in this healing therapy. This has, in fact, been used in India and other parts of Asia for many centuries. According to the science of Ayurveda, cloves enhance circulation, digestion and metabolism and help counter stomach disorders such as gas, bloating and nausea. The essential oil derived from clove is also used as an ingredient in oral hygiene products to promote tooth health and freshen the breath. Also Read - COVID-19 can affect your memory too: Brahmi can come to your rescue

Ayurveda is based on the principle that the body is made up of 5 elements. These are space, air, water, fire and earth. When all these elements are in balance, they make a healthy person. All the five elements are present in different proportions in your body. According to this, you belong to either Vata, Kapha or Pitta body type. If there is an imbalance in any of these elements, you fall ill. Cloves help pacify Vata and Kapha and increase Pitta, according to Ayurveda. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment for Psoriasis: Can Panchakarma therapy really help?

USE OF CLOVES IN AYURVEDA

This spice is an essential ingredient in Ayurvedic cooking. Whole cloves sautéed in ghee with other spices like cinnamon, bay leaves and peppercorns enhance the flavor of many dishes. Cloves are combined with other ayurvedic spices like turmeric, cinnamon, cumin and coriander to makes food more healthy. Also Read - 6 Spices that can keep you cool during summer

MAKE THIS SPICE A PART OF YOUR DAILY DIET

This pungent spice comes with many amazing health benefits. By making it a part of your daily diet, you will be able to keep may health issues at bay.

For upper respiratory diseases

For any upper respiratory ailments like cough, laryngitis, sore throat and congestion, just suck on a couple of clove buds. Spit out the cloves when it loses all its flavor. You can also mix 1/4 teaspoon of clove powder with 1/4 teaspoon of ginger powder and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper. Mix this with 1 teaspoon of honey and lick this mixture slowly. Wash it down with a few sips of warm water. Even just chewing on a clove bud with offer relief.

For bad breath

Cloves control the growth of pathogens in your mouth. Chewing on a couple of cloves will help you get rid of your bad breath. The oil can also treat toothaches. Just apply it topically on the offending tooth.

For joint pain

Clove has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. If you suffer from joint pain, just take a few drops of clove oil and massage it in the aching joint. This will significantly bring down the severity of the pain.

For digestive health

When you chew on a clove, it stimulates the secretion of certain digestive enzymes in the body which helps in improving digestive functions. This spice can also treat nausea, gastric irritability, dyspepsia and flatulence.

For liver health

It contains antioxidants, which helps fight free radicals that can adversely affect liver health. This spice also has potent hepatoprotective properties.Chewing on cloves daily will also boost your metabolism and improve lipid profile.

For immunity

Ayurveda says that some spices can boost immunity and clove is one of them. The dried clove buds contain a compound that increases white blood cells count in the body. This boosts immunity and enables your body to fight off invading pathogens.