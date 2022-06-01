Ayurveda Recommends Eating Sweets At The Beginning Of A Meal, Not After: Here’s Why

According to Ayurveda, we should start our meals with something sweet and end it with spicy food.

Desserts are an essential part of every enjoyable meal, and it is often served as the last course of a meal. But Ayurveda recommends consuming sweets at the beginning of a meal. According to Ayurveda experts, concluding your meal with something sweet can cause stomach problems.

Ayurveda recommends starting with something sweet and ending with astringent or spicy notes. Puzzled? Below, Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, Ayurveda Expert, Birla Ayurveda explains why you should eat your food in this unique order.

The sequence of consuming Rasa

The sequence of consuming Rasa is given and mentioned in classic textbooks and Samhitas. There are six primary Rasas - Madhura (sweet), Amla (sour), Lava a (salty), Ka u (bitter), Tikta (hot) and Ka haya (astringent). The concept of Rasa in Ayurveda includes sensory knowledge through taste buds and the trigeminal senses. Each Rasa indicates a distinct Mah bhautika status of the substance. The sequence of having Rasa has also been mentioned, according to which Madhur, Amla, Lavana, Katu, Tikta, and Kashaya should be the sequence.

Renound commentator of Charak Samhita, "Chakrp ni" says Mah bh tas (Five elements) combine as per their inherent properties. Also, six seasons influence the cyclical predominance of six combinations of Mah bh tas. The set of properties and actions is attributed to a particular Mah bh ta when it is in an activated state. If a substance is Madhura in rasa, then it is understood to have p thv and Jala mah bh ta in an activated state and thus, the substance is expected to be heavy for digestion, impart sluggishness to the body, unctuous and facilitate anabolism, causing compactness of the body tissues, moistening the body channels, etc.

Besides, having sweets right at the end can put out the digestive fire. The acidic secretions may cause fermentation and indigestion. It could also cause bloating and trigger gas formation, said Dr Deshmukh.

Benefits of eating the sweet item first

According to Ayurveda, we should begin with something "Meetha," as sweet foods take the longest to digest. The following item should be sour, and the last item should be hot. The flow of digestive fluids is aided by eating the sweet item first. You can slow down your digestion by putting the sweets last. Spicy food serves to douse the Kapha Dosha (earth) at the finish, while sugary food helps to balance the Vayu (wind) imbalance in the beginning.

