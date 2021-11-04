Ayurveda For Healthy Lungs: Pneumonia, Bronchitis To Sinus, Adusa Herb Can Treat It All

Ayurveda For Healthy Lungs: Pneumonia, Bronchitis To Sinus, Adusa Herb Can Treat Respiratory Diseases Effectively, Says Expert

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure to understand more on - Diwali and its after-effects, and explain Ayurveda recommended tips to keep a check on your lung health.

The lungs and the heart are the two most important organs of the body. These two organs function 24*7 to keep the body active and healthy. Thus, keeping these two organs safe is very important. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, however, it brings along some challenges for health, especially for the lungs, due to the sudden rise in air pollution because of the firecrackers. TheHealthSite.com spoke toMr. Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure to understand more on - Diwali and its after-effects, and explain Ayurveda recommended tips to keep a check on your lung health.

Mr Chawla explains the fact that the composition of oxygen remained the same in surroundings but the real concern was lung health. The function of the lungs is to smoothly transmit oxygen in the blood and extract carbon dioxide outside. Since people were unaware of their strength of lungs and virus directly attacked and multiplied around it. The individuals with smoking habits, weaker lungs, issues of Asthma, and Sinus were more prone to have a hazardous effect on their lungs when suffering from COVID.

Lungs Are Pivotal Organs of Respiration

Let's first understand why Lungs are vital for the body. The lungs are pivotal organs of respiration, it carries the oxygenated blood to all the organ in the body and discards the waste matter out of the cells via expiration. Lungs are working 24*7 to filter, protect and transform the air free from pollutants and other environmental pollutants.

"Our atmosphere comprises 21% of oxygen in the natural composition of air, which is considered ideal to suffice the breathing needs of mankind. However, the pandemic times have very poignantly made us understand the value of oxygen and the disastrous effects caused due to its scarcity in our body," says Ayurveda expert Vikas Chawla.

Adusa Herb Can Treat Respiratory Diseases Effectively

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Mr. Chawla highlighted the importance of the Ayurvedic herb Adusa. Here's what Mr. Chawla wants you to know. Adusa is one of the most effective herbs recommended by Ayurveda, for respiratory tract ailments, boosting good lung health, pneumonia, Bronchitis, and Sinus. Its antitussive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help in healing. The leaf juice of Adusa is the most common home remedy for cough and respiratory diseases. Banafsha has also been proven as, sedative, diuretic, anti-asthmatic, the herb is a purple flower. Choti Kateri(should be taken in less quantity) is another effective herb that can be taken in powder form. Other common spices found in the kitchen for boosting lung health amid the deteriorating air quality index post-Diwali is a powder of saunt, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, & mulethi for faster and longer relief in warm water two times a day. This mixture can also be taken by healthy individuals to boost their lung immunity and develop strength.

