Ayurveda For Autism: Know How It Helped A 13-Year-Old Overcome This Conditon

Ayurveda For Autism: Know How It Helped A 13-Year-Old Overcome This Conditon

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder that drastically affects the mental health of a child. But Ayurveda may help kids suffering from the disorder.

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder that causes a wide range of impairments in social communication and restricted and repetitive behaviours. The autism spectrum affects the nervous track and disorders the overall cognitive-emotional, social, and physical health of the affected individual. People with ASD may act, communicate, interact, and learn in practices that are distinct from most other individuals.

ASD starts before the age of 3 years and can last throughout an individual's life, although signs may improve over time. Some children show its symptoms within the first 12 months of life.

Ayurveda Can Help Kids With Autism

Ahana Shimpi, a 13-year-old from the UK was diagnosed with autism a few years ago and showed symptoms like anger issues, difficulty in communication, unclear speech and lack of concentration. Doctors at Ayushakti, including Dr Smita Pankaj Naram in the UK, understood her history and suggested a health plan to help her fight the symptoms and manage the disease.

Under the Ayurvedic guidance of Vaidya Smita Naram, Ahana was recommended by doctors at Ayushakti to take herbal supplements like Metaboost, Mindpower, Blis, Brainto, Immuno, Niramay, etc. The ingredients in these herbal formulas were helpful for her to overcome the symptoms. Dr Smita Naram suggested her diet in addition to herbal remedies, with an emphasis on reducing sugar, wheat, all-purpose flour, sour food, etc.

She was recommended to have white pumpkin + beetroot juice with turmeric powder every day as well as to eat soaked almonds and take 5 to 6 teaspoons of ghee every day.

Dr Smita Naram also taught her to do Marma which is one of the ancient techniques to get relief. Press this marma point on the left thumb (2nd metacarpus phalange) as shown in the figure. Press this point correctly and feel an immediate light sensation on the left side of your temporoparietal area. Practising this point will help stimulate the mind to remember any incident you would like to recall from the past. Press this marma point a set of 6 times at a time. Repeat 6 sets every day or simply when you want to remember any specific details in your life.

You may like to read

How Did Ayurveda Help Ahana Deal With Autism?

Ahana, who previously struggled with self-confidence and attention concerns and found it difficult to concentrate on her studies, has now established herself as a genius after scoring 140.08 on an IQ test. Her current score is approximately 30 per cent higher than the average IQ of people. Her understanding of communication increased, and she no longer had issues with the inability to focus or speak clearly. Additionally, she passed the challenging grammar test and was accepted into a grammar school in the United Kingdom.