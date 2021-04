Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. It led to nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The most common causes of cancer death in 2020 were cancers of lung, colon and rectum, liver, stomach and breast. In the next two decades, i.e., by 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million. While no cancer is 100% preventable, you can lower your chances of developing cancer by managing certain controllable risk factors – such as your diet, physical activity and other lifestyle choices. Dr. Pooja Bhingarde, Ayurveda expert Consultant, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness, Mumbai, Maharashtra explains how Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga & lifestyle changes can play a major role in prevention of cancer. She also elaborates on how complementary therapies can help reduce the side-effects of the cancer treatment (chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy) as well as assist the body in its recovery process. Also Read - Ayurveda for Osteoarthritis: Arthrox Treatment Frees 68-year-old Man of All Symptoms

Let’s understand the term ‘cancer’

Cancer is a generic term for a large group of diseases, which result from the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in body. Cancer develops when body's normal control mechanism fails to work, leading to formation of new, abnormal cells. Sometimes the extra growth of cells can form mass of tissues called tumour. It can be benign which doesn't spread or malignant- which can spread to other body parts. These malignant tumours are cancerous and life threatening. Cancer can affect any part of the body. It is a complex disease resulting in long term constitutional & genetic disturbances. Cancer has always been a challenging disease because of poor prognosis.

Causes of Cancer

There is no single specific cause for cancer. A group of factors may be responsible for cancer to develop including:

Lifestyle factors – High fat unhealthy diet, smoking.

Some generic disorders which alter our immunity system as Immune system is a complex system that functions to protect our body from diseases & injections.

Inheritance or family history of cancer

Human genetics

Environmental exposure like fertilizers, pesticides, harmful chemicals.

High dose of radiation/chemotherapy may cause secondary cancers.

Common Cancer Symptoms

Cancer can develop anywhere in the body and the symptoms varies according to its position. But the common general symptoms are as follows-

Fatigue

Weight loss /gain

Changes in bowel / bladder habits

Unexplained bleeding

Skin darkening

Persistent cough / indigestion / body or muscle pain

Persistent fever

Swelling/lump on particular area

Prevention and Treatment

Unfortunately, currently there is no cure for cancer, but it can go into remission, which means all signs and symptoms of it are reduced or gone, with successful treatment. The early detection and treatment of cancer is important to improve the chances of remission. Modern treatments for cancer generally include removal of cancerous growth, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, oral medication as well as newer techniques such as interventional radiology and immunotherapy. The best way to cure cancer is ‘never get it’. The English synonym for the same is prevention.

Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and lifestyle changes can play a major role in prevention of cancer as well as other diseases. According to Ayurveda, all diseases happened due to imbalance of tridoshas (i.e. Vat / Pitta / Kapha) saptdhatu & mala. There are certain principles mentioned in our old texts about daily regime:

Dincharya – To be followed during day rituals.

Rutuchanya – Seasonal changes in body & solutions to it are also provided.

Specific diet Ahar-Vihar has been explained very nicely.

Ayurveda mainly emphasizes on healthy lifestyle. Regular habits of doing exercise, yoga will help to keep healthy body & mind. There are also certain Ayurvedic herbs that can improve our immunity to combat with disease. Also avoiding certain faulty habits like smoking drinking, avoiding contact within harmful chemical & pesticides can prevent us from such harmful diseases.

Complementary therapies to reduce cancer treatment side effects

Alternative therapies such as Ayurveda and yoga can also help reduce the side-effects of the cancer treatment (chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy) as well as assist the body in its recovery process.

The first & foremost important thing is to give ‘ Aashwasan Chikitsa’ to boost their confidence & faith in treatment that they are going to come out of this worst situation. Give them a good counselling session for the same.

to boost their confidence & faith in treatment that they are going to come out of this worst situation. Give them a good counselling session for the same. Ayurveda has explained various body detoxification processes i.e. panchakarma procedures which removes excessive dosha/toxins from the body. Chemotherapy /radiation always form various toxins in our body which farther deteriorated our condition, which can be removed with use of panchakarma.

Plus, Ayurveda has certain medication which protects healthy cells and controls the growth of abnormal cells i.e. regulates & rejuvenate the body’s normal mechanism.

The very specific chikits explained beautifully by our Acharya’s ‘Rasayan Chikitsa.’ They help restore the body’s functions and helps to do saptadhatu position . There are certain medicines like Aamalaki, Guduchi, Pippli, Ashwagandha which can improve quality of life.

Now coming to yoga, it is best way to indulge into exercises that will relax your both your body & mind. There are not only asanas (body practices) but various other forms like bandha mudras, pranayama & shuddhikriyas explained which will help to clear toxins in the mind as well as in the body. These also help improve blood circulation.

Meditation/Music therapy will help the patients to reduce their stress & anxiety levels which will lead to better prognosis.

By all these means, we not only add years in the patient’s life, but we also add life into years.