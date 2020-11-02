A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 infection in a “very short period” with “complete regression of symptoms”. Also Read - Coronavirus symptoms: COVID toes can last for up to six months

Can Ayurvedic medicine cure COVID-19? Also Read - Household transmission of COVID-19 faster and wider than previously estimated: New study

In a report published by AIIA, the doctors stated that the use of four Ayurveda interventions — Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets, and Laxmivilasa rasa not only improved the condition of COVID-19 patient but also turned the rapid antigen test negative within six days of treatment. The reports were based on an experiment that was conducted by the team on a 30-year-old male health worker. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 81,84,082 while death toll reaches 1,22,111

The report stated that her infection was balanced by modicum therapy. Modest treatment included intake of Aayush decoction, Samphmani Vati, Fifatrol, and Laxmivilas juice. The Delhi resident was advised to quarantine home after being found corona positive. She mainly complained of moderate symptoms of infection. The approach of sterile therapy, including the patient’s lifestyle, diet, and peaceful treatment, was adopted. With its effect, symptomatic relief such as fever, shortness of breath, anorexia, fatigue, anosmia also proved effective in the solution of viral load.

Effective in cases of minor to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Covid-19 patient underwent a rapid antigen test in six days of drug use and an RT-PRC test done on the 16th day was also found to be negative. Herbal medicine Fifatrol helps in fighting infection, flu, and cold. Aayush is a mixture of four herbs used in decoction, such as basil, cinnamon, dry ginger, and black pepper. Sambhmani Vati or Guduchi Dhan Vati is an Ayurvedic herbal formulation used in all types of fever. The report has been written by doctors of All India Institute of Ayurveda, Shrisir Kumar Mandal, Meenakshi Sharma, Charu Sharma, Shalini Rai, and Anand.

The report stated that the case study has proved the efficacy of Ayurveda interventions in mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 infection in a very short period with complete regression of symptoms. It also added that the treatment was personalised, holistic, and purely based on Ayurvedic principles, and no conventional medicines were used. With this case study, it can be inferred that Ayurveda has vast potential to address COVID-19 and such other pandemics; large sample-sized, multi-center randomized, and controlled clinical studies are the need of the hour.

Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 82 lakh

Currently, there are 82,29,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,22,607 deaths in India. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent. There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload.

(With inputs from Agencies)